Watch LIVE! Cignal HD Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

The Cignal HD Spikers stayed within striking distance of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers after defeating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four sets. Erica Wilson, Anastasiya Artemeva, Mylene Paat, and Rachel Anne Daquis will continue to lead the Edgar Barroga-coached unit when they face the Generika Ayala Lifesavers.

After getting their first win in the PSL Grand Prix 2019, the Lifesavers suffered another defeat to the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. Thai import Kanjana Kuthaisong has been a bright spot for the squad that has lost seven of their eight matches.

