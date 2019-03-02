UVC streaks past Generika-Ayala to nail their 2nd straight win

United Volleyball Club continued its superb start to the PSL Grand Prix 2019 this time disposing of Generika-Ayala Lifesavers in five thrilling sets 25-23,17-25,25-22,23-25,15-11 and start a winning streak over at the Malolos Convention Center in Malolos,Bulacan.

UVC started off strong in the match but Generika-Ayala’s motto of “Kaya Ko” showed all through out the match with Bulacan-Native Ria Meneses leading the way. But in the 5th set, UVC’s discipline and heart showed that they really wanted to win with import Yaasmeen Bedhart-Ghani, Fil-Hawaiians Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy leading the way thus ending another close match for the Josh Yllaya-mentored squad.

Bedhart-Ghani finished with 29 points, 21 on attacks and 8 on blocks while Mau and Tai Manu-Olevao finished with a combined 30 points. Robins-Hardy scored 8 points and had 29 excellent sets.

The Lifesavers, who are now on a 5-game losing streak, were led by both Patty Orendain and Thailander Karjana Kuthaisong with 16 points each followed by Kseniya Kocyigit with 15 points. It also spoiled the brilliant game of Bia General which had a great job in her floor defense with 32 digs and 15 excellent receptions.

UVC (3-2) will try to get a 3-game winning run as they meet up against Petron. Generika-Ayala (0-5) will continue to look for their first win of the conference this time against F2 Logistics. Both games will be on March 5 at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The scores

UVC (3) – Bedhart-Ghani 29, Mau 16, Manu-Olevao 14, Robins-Hardy 8, Tiu 6, Palec 3, Ahomiro 1, Tejada 1, Angustia 0, Barroga 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

Generika-Ayala (2) – Kuthaisong 16, Orendain 16, Kocyigit 15, Ceballos 14, Meneses 13, Araneta 1, Hingpit 1, Macatuno 0, Llagoso 0, Lavitoria 0, General (L)