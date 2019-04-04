UVC locks up the fifth spot by edging the Sta.Lucia Lady Realtors

Thursday, 04 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The United Volleyball Club broke their two-game losing skid as they dispatched the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in five sets 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set with both teams fighting to improve their playoff rankings. However, it was the Lady Realtors, led by Casey Schoenlein’s seven points, who drew first blood.

Both teams continued the tight contest early in the second set. But Joshua Ylaya’s squad pulled away at the home stretch courtesy of Kalei Mau and Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani’s ten combined points.

The chess match of UVC and Sta. Lucia continued in the third set until two errors by Mau and Amy Ahomiro gave the Lady Realtors a 2-1 set advantage.

Bedart-Ghani, Mau, and Shannen Palec unleashed a block party in the fourth set to put UVC over Sta. Lucia. Their top two scorers then provided the finishing touches to force the game to go the distance.

The fifth set was fiercely fought until Mau led UVC’s surge to their seventh win in 14 games. UVC, who continues to miss the services of Tai Manu-Olevao due to personal reasons, were led by Mau with 26 points followed by Bedart-Ghani with 25 points. Alohi Robins-Hardy also finished with a triple double of 12 points, 22 excellent sets, and 18 digs.

Schoenlein led the Lady Realtors with 20 points followed by Pamela Lastimosa and Molly Lohman with 13 and 11 markers, respectively. Libero Juliet Catindig was all over the floor for the Lady Realtors as she finished with 29 excellent digs.

UVC (7-7) takes the fifth spot and will face the Cignal HD Spikers in the. Meanwhile, the Lady Realtors (2-12) will now await the winner of the Foton-Generika Ayala game to know whether they will go up against the Petron Blaze Spikers or the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The Scores

UVC (3) Mau 26, Bedart-Ghani 25, Robins-Hardy 12, Ahomiro 8, Angustia 7, Palec 6, Tiu 0, Tejada 0, Barroga 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

Sta. Lucia (2) Schoenlein 20, Lastimosa 13, Lohman 11, Austero 8, Villanueva 6, Phillips 5, De Leon 2, Raslan 1, Rivera 0, Marzan 0, Catindig (L), Lo (L)

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Foton completes first win streak wins by disposing of Generika Ayala
PSL Grand Prix

Stalzer, F2 cruises past Cignal to end the preliminaries
PSL Grand Prix

Jaja Santiago ready to lift up the Foton Tornadoes

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Ateneo Lady Eagles win ninth straight by dominating Ebon-less FEU Lady Tamaraws
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings
PSL Grand Prix

Foton finally breaks out of their slump by edging Sta. Lucia

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Buitre soars as UP Lady Maroons defeat UE Lady Warriors
PSL Grand Prix

F2 Logistics locks up second seed with four-set win against Generika Ayala Lifesavers
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Hot Or Not Locals List: Past and present National Team players stepping up for the playoff push