UVC locks up the fifth spot by edging the Sta.Lucia Lady Realtors

The United Volleyball Club broke their two-game losing skid as they dispatched the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in five sets 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set with both teams fighting to improve their playoff rankings. However, it was the Lady Realtors, led by Casey Schoenlein’s seven points, who drew first blood.

Both teams continued the tight contest early in the second set. But Joshua Ylaya’s squad pulled away at the home stretch courtesy of Kalei Mau and Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani’s ten combined points.

The chess match of UVC and Sta. Lucia continued in the third set until two errors by Mau and Amy Ahomiro gave the Lady Realtors a 2-1 set advantage.

Bedart-Ghani, Mau, and Shannen Palec unleashed a block party in the fourth set to put UVC over Sta. Lucia. Their top two scorers then provided the finishing touches to force the game to go the distance.

The fifth set was fiercely fought until Mau led UVC’s surge to their seventh win in 14 games. UVC, who continues to miss the services of Tai Manu-Olevao due to personal reasons, were led by Mau with 26 points followed by Bedart-Ghani with 25 points. Alohi Robins-Hardy also finished with a triple double of 12 points, 22 excellent sets, and 18 digs.

Schoenlein led the Lady Realtors with 20 points followed by Pamela Lastimosa and Molly Lohman with 13 and 11 markers, respectively. Libero Juliet Catindig was all over the floor for the Lady Realtors as she finished with 29 excellent digs.

UVC (7-7) takes the fifth spot and will face the Cignal HD Spikers in the. Meanwhile, the Lady Realtors (2-12) will now await the winner of the Foton-Generika Ayala game to know whether they will go up against the Petron Blaze Spikers or the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The Scores

UVC (3) – Mau 26, Bedart-Ghani 25, Robins-Hardy 12, Ahomiro 8, Angustia 7, Palec 6, Tiu 0, Tejada 0, Barroga 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

Sta. Lucia (2) – Schoenlein 20, Lastimosa 13, Lohman 11, Austero 8, Villanueva 6, Phillips 5, De Leon 2, Raslan 1, Rivera 0, Marzan 0, Catindig (L), Lo (L)