United Volleyball Club’s progress goes beyond those cool violet jerseys

The United Volleyball Club is not yet done bringing changes in the 2019 PSL season. Aside from changing their name and tinkering with their roster, they unveiled new jerseys in their game against the Cignal HD Spikers last Thursday. The slick violet uniform could have been their lucky charm as well as UVC ended Cignal’s three-game win streak in straight sets including a 29-27 third canto.

When asked about the long-sleeve jerseys in the post game interview, UVC head coach Joshua Ylaya revealed that the new team outfit was a long time coming. “Credit that to my business partner, si Vian Seranilla. He came up with that idea of the long sleeves. You know ever since naman when we were still under Cocolife, we’ve always come up with ways on how to be different. You know, how to be a trailblazer and something. And now that we’re actually carrying our own club which is UVC, we thought that okay, we have a free hand now. Let’s try to do something unique,” he said.

He also revealed that some of the players had a hand in the design too. “Credit it to the designer but it was really Vian’s idea. And maybe nakatulong na din na concerning na we have four US NCAA players in the line-up, I’d say that that’s also part of the inspiration,” Ylaya added.

Aside from the changes in team name, players, and uniforms, United Volleyball Club is also turning the page in terms of competitiveness. The victory over Cignal have surpassed their win total from last year’s All Filipino Conference and they gave the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers everything they can handle. However, Ylaya credits the team’s growth in that close loss.

“That F2 game where we lost even though it was a close game, it actually helped us. I think if it wasn’t for that game, baka nahirapan kami to close out that third set (versus Cignal). I think it’s that experience that we got from that F2 game that made them actually believe na we can actually end this set,” he shared.

With a 2-2 record and a lot of volleyball left to play in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix, the UVC main mentor is satisfied with how the team is progressing.