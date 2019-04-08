United Volleyball Club signs up Sutadta Chuewulim to replace Tai Manu-Olevao

For the past five games, United Volleyball Club has missed the services of a key player in the rotation, for this they needed to get another player to help out their young core and luckily a former guest player who played in the PSL was available to take the challenge.

Thailand open spiker Sutadta Chuewulim, who played in the PSL during the 2016 Invitationals for EST Cola, has been tapped to replace Hawaiian reincforcement Tai Manu-Olevao as this was confirmed by head coach Josua Yllaya. “Yes, we have changed imports as we have already released Tai (Manu-Olevao)” said the first-time coach.

Manu-Olevao needed to fly back to Hawaii for a family event and never came back as she continuosly missed her flights in coming back to the country. As such, UVC went on a two win-three loss record and costing them a twice-to-beat incentive in the process.

The 26-year old open spiker, who arrived yesterday, will team up with Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani, national training pool members Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy, and libero Bang Pineda. When we asked Yllaya what exactly can Chuewulim bring, its basically one thing that they have been having problems with during the start of the conference “Magiging malaking tulong siya to address yung problema namin sa passing.”

This will be the fourth club squad for the one-time national team member as she started playing with Supreme Chonburi for three seasons before transfering to Bangkok Glass where she had a successfull career winning numerous titles including a runner-up finish for EST Cola in the PSL Invitationals during the 2016 season. Also during that time she was hailed as 1st Best Open Spiker. She then transferred to Queen Air Force last year before deciding to come back for another stint in the PSL.

With a very colorful career at a young age, the challenge for Chuewulim and UVC is whether they made the right decision or not in changing imports, and that will be seen in their all-important game against Cignal tomorrow evening.