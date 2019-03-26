United Volleyball Club keeps twice-to-beat hopes alive with a victory over hapless Foton

The United Volleyball Club kept their twice-to-beat aspirations alive as they disposed the Foton Tornadoes in straight-sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a strong start for the Joshua Yllaya-mentored squad as team captain Kalei Mau and reinforcement Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani combined for 12 points to seal the opening set for UVC.

In set two, Spanish spiker Milagros Collar caught fire with eight points to carry the Aaron Velez-mentored squad. However, costly errors by the Tornadoes and contributions from Bedart-Ghani and Arriana Angustia helped United snatch their second straight set.

UVC continued their great game in the third set as Bedart-Ghani and Amy Ahomiro scored at will. But Foton is not yet out as Collar and Courtney Felinski combined for 13 points to lead a rally late in the set. However, Bedart Ghani made timely conversions to give UVC the set and their their sixth win in the tournament to keep their top four hopes alive.

Bedart-Ghani led UVC with 19 points followed by Mau with 12. Tai Manu-Olevao still did not suit up for she is still in Hawaii after attending a family reunion. Alohi Robins-Hardy also had 27 excellent sets. The Tornadoes were led by Collar with 19 points followed by Felinski with 12 markers.

Knowing the importance of every game going into the playoffs, player of the game Bedart-Ghani is aware that they cannot take any team lightly. “We just knew that we had to come out strong. We knew that Foton have some good pieces. So, we had to make sure that we have to take care of business and go out there and go from the first point,” Bedart-Ghani said.

The United Volleyball Club (6-5) will try to pull closer to a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals when they play a critical match against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. Meanwhile, Foton (1-10) will try to break their franchise-worst 10-game losing streak as they go up against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Both games will be on March 28 at Filoil.

The Scores

UVC (3) – Bedart-Ghani 19, Mau 12, Angustia 6, Ahomiro 5, Robins-Hardy 4, Palec 0, Tejada 0, Tiu 0, Pineda (L)

Foton (0) – Collar 19, Felinski 12, Aganon 3, Ortiz 2, Rosario 2, Sy 1, Kasilag 1, Santiago-Manabat 1, Perez 0, Adorador 0, Reyes (L)