United Volleyball Club extend Cignal HD Spikers’ losing streak

After a poor performance in the first set, the United Volleyball Club stormed back to win against the Cignal HD Spikers in four sets during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Edgar Barroga-coached squad blasted a 7-0 run from a slim 7-6 advantage in the opening set to put it out of UVC’s reach. A service error by Shannen Palec brought the HD Spikers to set point while an attack by Rachel Anne Daquis that went through UVC’s blockers ended the first set at 25-14 for Cignal.

The wards of Coach Joshua Ylaya held an 8-3 lead coming into the first technical timeout of set two. However, the HD Spikers showed grit until they trimmed the deficit to two points, 23-21. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani found an empty zone five for set point and an easy over by Cignal libero Jheck Dionela that did not cross the net handed set two to UVC, 25-21.

UVC dominated the early goings of the third set with a 16-9 lead but Cignal bolstered a 12-5 run to level the count at 21. That was all the HD Spikers wrote in set three as the ladies in violet tallied four unanswered points to end the frame at 25-21. A Bedart-Ghani block on Mylene Paat delivered set point for UVC while a spiking error for the former Adamson Lady Falcon clinched a 2-1 set advantage for United.

It was a tightly-contested fourth set from an 18-18 deadlock. Cignal’s Erica Wilson push the ball through Tai Manu-Olevao’s finger to give her squad set point but UVC forced a deuce. Two consecutive on-target spikes by Bedart-Ghani gave UVC its fifth win in nine matches. Meanwhile, Cignal suffered its third straight loss.

Kalei Mau is named player of the game with 18 attack points and a block. Commenting on the victory, the former Arizona Wildcat said, “It’s actually really big. We wanted to get the second round of the season off to a good start. So, you know after a tough loss last game, I think it’s just the way that we wanted to start our second round.”

When asked what enabled them to claim the victory, Mau added, “We really capitalized when we needed to. When the situation’s got really important, no one backed down. Everyone did what they needed to do and we came out on top which I’m really proud of them.”

The United Volleyball Club (5-4) will try to extend their win streak against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers will look to end their slump versus the Foton Tornadoes. Both games will be played on March 21 at Filoil.

The Scores

UVC (3) – Mau 19, Bedart-Ghani 19, Manu-Olevao 10, Angustia 7, Palec 3, Robins-Hardy 3, Tejada 1, Tiu 0, Ahomiro 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

Cignal (1) – Wilson 29, Artemeva 12, Daquis 8, Paat 7, Navarro 3, Masangkay 3, Musa 3, Salamagos 2, Cardiente 1, Aguilar 1, Dionela (L)