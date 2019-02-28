United Volleyball Club ends Cignal HD Spikers’ three-game win streak

The United Volleyball Club played superbly from start to finish to end the three-game win streak of the Cignal HD Spikers via a 25-23, 25-13, 29-27 straight-sets victory in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Aside from unleashing its versatile offense, UVC also played awesome net defense in disposing the HD Spikers during the first two sets.

In the third set, however, Cignal fought back to extend the set until 27-all. From there, the steadiness of Alohi Robins-Hardy prevailed as a surprise attack and a service ace from her ended the set and the match for UVC.

“We had to stick together and be united,” said the Fil-Hawaiian setter. Robins-Hardy finished with six points but it was her 21 excellent sets that largely helped UVC’s cause.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani led the charge for United Volleyball Club with 18 points followed by team captain Kalei Mau with 15 markers.

Meanwhile, Marge Tejada also did great in her role as service specialist by collecting four aces. Focus was her key in doing her job with UVC. “It starts with the mindset. When they asked someone to serve for the team, I try to do my best,” the former Ateneo Lady Eagle mentioned.

As for United Volleyball Club head coach Josh Yllaya, the lessons they learned from their narrow defeat against the F2 Logistic Cargo Movers helped them prevail over Cignal. “I think it’s the reseliency. That F2 game, it helped us. If it was not for that, we could have not won the third set,” he shared.

Erica Wilson led the Cignal HD Spikers with 16 markers followed by Ana Artemeva with 14 points.

UVC (2-2) will gun for their third win in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 when they face the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. On the other hand, the Cignal HD Spikers (3-2) is looking to connect with another victory when they clash versus the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy. Both games will be played on March 2 at the Malolos Sports Center in Bulacan.

The Scores

UVC (3) – Bedart-Ghani 18, Mau 15, Manu-Olevao 8, Robins-Hardy 8, Palec 6, Tejada 3, Angustia 2, Tiu 1, Ahomiro 0, Barroga 0, Pineda (L)

Cignal HD (0) – Wilson 17, Artemeva 14, Paat 6, Musa 2, Cardiente 2, Daquis 1, Salamagos 1, Aguilar 0, Navarro 0, Dionela (L)