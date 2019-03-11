Top performers of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 first preliminary round

Monday, 11 Mar 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The first preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 is over. Through 28 games played and 105 action-filled sets contested, the best foreign and local performers have carried their team on their shoulders in hopes of getting a victory. Thus, let’s look at the players who stood above the competition in scoring, attacking, blocking, serving, digging, and setting.

Top Scorers

Imports

1. Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 155 total points (22.14 points per game)

2. Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 144 (20.57)

3. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 143 (20.43)

4. Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy) – 142 (20.29)

5. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 139 (19.86)

6. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 128 (18.29)

7. Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 114 (22.8)

8. Rebecca Perry (F2) – 103 (14.71)

9. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 101 (14.43)

10. Anastasia Artemeva (Cignal) – 90 (12.86)

Locals

1. Kalei Mau (United) – 119 total points (17 ppg)

2. Patty Orendain (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 82 points (11.71 ppg)

3. Ara Galang (F2) – 74 points (10.57 ppg)

4. Mylene Paat (Cignal) – 66 points (9.43 ppg)

5. Fiola Ceballos (Generika) – 62 points (8.86 ppg)

6. Angeli Araneta (Generika) – 61 points (8.71 ppg)

7. Ria Meneses (Generika) – 58 points (8.29 ppg)

8. Majoy Baron (F2) – 57 points (8.14 ppg)

9. Aby Marano (F2) – 52 points (7.43 ppg)

10. Pamela Lastimosa (Sta. Lucia) – 48 points (6.86 ppg)

Top Spikers

1. Yaasmeen Bedart Ghani (United) – 124 attack points (17.71 per game)

2. Courtney Felinski (Foton) – 123 (17.57)

3. Katherine Bell (Petron) – 120 (17.14)

4. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 120 (17.14)

5. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 104 (14.86)

6. Grace Lazard (PLDT) – 103 (14.71)

7. Lindsay Stalzer (F2) – 100 (14.29)

8. Kalei Mau (United) – 93 (13.29)

9. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT) – 78 (11.14)

10. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia) – 74 (10.57)

Top Blockers

1. Grace Lazard (PLDT) – 20 kill blocks (2.86 per game)

2. Molly Lohman (Sta. Lucia) – 18 (2.57)

3. Rebecca Perry (F2) – 16 (2.29)

4. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia) – 15 (2.14)

5. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 13 (1.86)

6. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (United) – 13 (1.86)

7. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 11 (1.57)

8. Anastasia Artemeva (Cignal) – 11 (1.57)

9. Katherine Bell (Petron) – 10 (1.42)

10. Majoy Baron (F2) – 10 (1.42)

Top Servers – based on service aces

1. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 21 service aces (3 per game)

2. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 20 (2.86)

3. Remy Palma (Petron) – 15 (2.14)

4. Shola Alvarez (PLDT) – 14 (2)

5. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 9 (1.29)

Top Diggers

1. Bia General (Generika) – 169 excellent digs (24.14 per game)

2. Jen Reyes (Foton) – 131 (18.71)

3. Dawn Macandili (F2) – 126 (18)

4. Shiela Marie Pineda (United) – 116 (16.57)

5 .Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia) – 105 (15)

Top Setters

1. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 187 excellent sets (26.71 per game)

2. Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron) – 175 (25)

3. April Ross Hingpit (Generika) – 153 (21.86)

4. Acy Masangkay (Cignal) – 136 (19.43)

5. Jasmine Nabor (PLDT) – 126 (18)

