Top performers of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 first preliminary round

The first preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 is over. Through 28 games played and 105 action-filled sets contested, the best foreign and local performers have carried their team on their shoulders in hopes of getting a victory. Thus, let’s look at the players who stood above the competition in scoring, attacking, blocking, serving, digging, and setting.
Top Scorers
Imports
1. Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 155 total points (22.14 points per game)
2. Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 144 (20.57)
3. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 143 (20.43)
4. Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy) – 142 (20.29)
5. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 139 (19.86)
6. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 128 (18.29)
7. Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 114 (22.8)
8. Rebecca Perry (F2) – 103 (14.71)
9. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 101 (14.43)
10. Anastasia Artemeva (Cignal) – 90 (12.86)
Locals
1. Kalei Mau (United) – 119 total points (17 ppg)
2. Patty Orendain (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 82 points (11.71 ppg)
3. Ara Galang (F2) – 74 points (10.57 ppg)
4. Mylene Paat (Cignal) – 66 points (9.43 ppg)
5. Fiola Ceballos (Generika) – 62 points (8.86 ppg)
6. Angeli Araneta (Generika) – 61 points (8.71 ppg)
7. Ria Meneses (Generika) – 58 points (8.29 ppg)
8. Majoy Baron (F2) – 57 points (8.14 ppg)
9. Aby Marano (F2) – 52 points (7.43 ppg)
10. Pamela Lastimosa (Sta. Lucia) – 48 points (6.86 ppg)
Top Spikers
1. Yaasmeen Bedart Ghani (United) – 124 attack points (17.71 per game)
2. Courtney Felinski (Foton) – 123 (17.57)
3. Katherine Bell (Petron) – 120 (17.14)
4. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 120 (17.14)
5. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 104 (14.86)
6. Grace Lazard (PLDT) – 103 (14.71)
7. Lindsay Stalzer (F2) – 100 (14.29)
8. Kalei Mau (United) – 93 (13.29)
9. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT) – 78 (11.14)
10. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia) – 74 (10.57)
Top Blockers
1. Grace Lazard (PLDT) – 20 kill blocks (2.86 per game)
2. Molly Lohman (Sta. Lucia) – 18 (2.57)
3. Rebecca Perry (F2) – 16 (2.29)
4. Casey Schoenlein (Sta. Lucia) – 15 (2.14)
5. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 13 (1.86)
6. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (United) – 13 (1.86)
7. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 11 (1.57)
8. Anastasia Artemeva (Cignal) – 11 (1.57)
9. Katherine Bell (Petron) – 10 (1.42)
10. Majoy Baron (F2) – 10 (1.42)
Top Servers – based on service aces
1. Stephanie Niemer (Petron) – 21 service aces (3 per game)
2. Erica Wilson (Cignal) – 20 (2.86)
3. Remy Palma (Petron) – 15 (2.14)
4. Shola Alvarez (PLDT) – 14 (2)
5. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 9 (1.29)
Top Diggers
1. Bia General (Generika) – 169 excellent digs (24.14 per game)
2. Jen Reyes (Foton) – 131 (18.71)
3. Dawn Macandili (F2) – 126 (18)
4. Shiela Marie Pineda (United) – 116 (16.57)
5 .Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia) – 105 (15)
Top Setters
1. Alohi Robins-Hardy (United) – 187 excellent sets (26.71 per game)
2. Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron) – 175 (25)
3. April Ross Hingpit (Generika) – 153 (21.86)
4. Acy Masangkay (Cignal) – 136 (19.43)
5. Jasmine Nabor (PLDT) – 126 (18)