PSL Grand Prix Top 5 Statistical Category Leaders

Tuesday, 23 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

With the PSL Grand Prix on its final stages of the tournament, we have seen the separation of the stars to the real superstars. As such, let us take a look at the top 5 athletes who have led the statistical categories after the quarterfinals stage.

Top 5 Import Scorers

Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 316 points (21.1 ppg) 

Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 308 points (20.5 ppg) 

Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 295 points (18.4 ppg) 

Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 292 points (19.5 ppg) 

Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers– 286 points (19.1 ppg) 

Top 5 Local Scorers

Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 274 points (18.3 ppg) 

Fiola Ceballos (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)184 points (11.5 ppg) 

Ara Galang (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 165 points (10.3 ppg) 

Mylene Paat (Cignal HD Spikers)127 points (8.5 ppg) 

Aiko Urdas (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 127 points (7.9 ppg) 

Top 5 Spikers

Photo Courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 266 points

Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers)257 points 

Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)255 points

Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes)245 points

Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 240 points

Top 5 Spiking %

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers) 47.2%

Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 39.7%

Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 39.1%

Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 35.8%

Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 33.6%

Top 5 Blockers

Photo Courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 52

Molly Lohman (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 43

Anastasiya Artemeva (Cignal HD Spikers) – 35

Kseniya Kocyigit (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)29

Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 23

Top 5 Servers

Photo Courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers)40 aces

Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 33 aces

Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers)32 aces

Ara Galang (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 24 aces

Maria Shola Alvarez (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)21 aces

Top 5 Setters

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron Blaze Spikers)367 excellent sets (34.3%) 

Alohi Robins Hardy (United Volleyball Club) – 367 excellent sets (23.4%) 

Jasmine Nabor (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)292 excellent sets (24.54%) 

Acy Masangkay (Cignal HD Spikers) – 363 excellent sets (25.5%) 

Alexine Cabanos (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)254 excellent sets (23.5%) 

Top 5 Diggers

Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)393 digs

Jennylyn Reyes (Foton Tornadoes) – 291 digs

Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)280 digs

Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 237 digs

Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 229 digs

Top 5 Digging %

Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 64.2%

Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)63.5%

Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)62%

Jennylyn Reyes (Foton Tornadoes)57.2%

Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 51.5%

Top 5 Recievers

Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)186 excellent recieve

Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 169 excellent recieve

Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 154 excellent recieve

Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 130 excellent recieve

Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 113 excellent recieve

Top 5 Recieving %

Photo Courtesy by Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 52.7%

Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)50.8%

Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors)39%

Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 37%

Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 35.2%

