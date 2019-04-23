PSL Grand Prix Top 5 Statistical Category Leaders

With the PSL Grand Prix on its final stages of the tournament, we have seen the separation of the stars to the real superstars. As such, let us take a look at the top 5 athletes who have led the statistical categories after the quarterfinals stage.
Top 5 Import Scorers
Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 316 points (21.1 ppg)
Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 308 points (20.5 ppg)
Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 295 points (18.4 ppg)
Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 292 points (19.5 ppg)
Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 286 points (19.1 ppg)
Top 5 Local Scorers
Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 274 points (18.3 ppg)
Fiola Ceballos (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 184 points (11.5 ppg)
Ara Galang (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 165 points (10.3 ppg)
Mylene Paat (Cignal HD Spikers) – 127 points (8.5 ppg)
Aiko Urdas (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 127 points (7.9 ppg)
Top 5 Spikers
Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 266 points
Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 257 points
Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 255 points
Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 245 points
Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 240 points
Top 5 Spiking %
Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 47.2%
Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 39.7%
Lindsay Stalzer (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 39.1%
Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 35.8%
Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 33.6%
Top 5 Blockers
Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 52
Molly Lohman (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 43
Anastasiya Artemeva (Cignal HD Spikers) – 35
Kseniya Kocyigit (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 29
Yasmeen Bedart Ghani (United Volleyball Club) – 23
Top 5 Servers
Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 40 aces
Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 33 aces
Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers) – 32 aces
Ara Galang (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 24 aces
Maria Shola Alvarez (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 21 aces
Top 5 Setters
Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 367 excellent sets (34.3%)
Alohi Robins Hardy (United Volleyball Club) – 367 excellent sets (23.4%)
Jasmine Nabor (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters) – 292 excellent sets (24.54%)
Acy Masangkay (Cignal HD Spikers) – 363 excellent sets (25.5%)
Alexine Cabanos (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 254 excellent sets (23.5%)
Top 5 Diggers
Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 393 digs
Jennylyn Reyes (Foton Tornadoes) – 291 digs
Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 280 digs
Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 237 digs
Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 229 digs
Top 5 Digging %
Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 64.2%
Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers) – 63.5%
Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 62%
Jennylyn Reyes (Foton Tornadoes) – 57.2%
Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 51.5%
Top 5 Recievers
Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 186 excellent recieve
Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 169 excellent recieve
Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 154 excellent recieve
Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 130 excellent recieve
Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 113 excellent recieve
Top 5 Recieving %
Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers) – 52.7%
Bia General (Generika Ayala Lifesavers) – 50.8%
Juliet Catindig (Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors) – 39%
Kalei Mau (United Volleyball Club) – 37%
Courtney Felinski (Foton Tornadoes) – 35.2%