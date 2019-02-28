The Petron machine keeps on rolling!

Thursday, 28 Feb 2019
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Petron Blaze Spikers continued its brilliant play in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by disposing of Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25-16 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers showed that they have the superior line-up by scoring from all areas. Stephanie Niemer finished with 24 points while Katherine Bell contributed 17 markers. All locals sent in by Petron Head Coach Shaq Delos Santos scored as Bernadeth Pons ended the match in the third set with an attack off a combination play.

Not one Lady Realtor scored in double figures while having a difficult time solving Petron’s high octane offense. Casey Schloenlein finished with eight points while Molly Lohman managed six.

Niemer and Rhea Dimaculangan were named Players of the Game.

With a roster loaded with scorers, Dimaculangan shared that her job is made easy by everyone’s cooperation. “Actually, hindi naman masyadong mahirap kasi yun mga imports namin, naga-adjust din. So parang pareho kaming naga-adjust and then nagme-meet halfway naman kami kaya hindi din mahirap ibigay yun gustong set nila,” the PSL All-Filipino Conference 2018 Most Valuable Player said.

Meanwhile, Niemer is proud of the five service aces she converted in the win. “I take a lot of pride in it. I just look to keep it in to make it difficult for the other team so it’s easier for our team to get the ball back and we can put the ball away. So as a jump server, it’s a higher serve, I try to keep it a little bit low air today so it was a little bit okay,” Niemer responded.

The Blaze Spikers (4-0) will look to extend their win streak to five when they go against United Volleyball Club on March 5 at FilOil. Meanwhile, the Lady Realtors (1-4) are seeking to end its four-game skid versus the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters on March 2 at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center in Bulacan.

The Scores

Petron (3) – Niemer 24, Bell 17, Reyes 5, Palma 4, Maizo-Pontillas 4, Dimaculangan 3, Tunay 1, Pons 1, Lazaro (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) – Schloenlein 8, Lohman 6, Lastimosa 5, Villanueva 2, Laborte 1, Austero 1, Maraguinot 0, De Leon 0, Raslan 0, Rivera 0, Catindig (L)

