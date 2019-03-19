Stalzer, Perry power F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to victory over Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers got back on the winning track by taking down the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The opening set was a see-saw affair led by the Lady Realtors’ Casey Schoenlein who scored eight points and the Cargo Movers’ Lindsay Stalzer who made seven. In the end, the squad of Coach Ramil De Jesus just had more fight in them to eventually take the set one.

Set two was the Stalzer-Perry Show as their combined 13 points almost outscored the entire Lady Realtors squad which only had 14. Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, and Aby Marano also made key scores while Cindy Imbo made the winning point with a spike that went through the blockers before landing in the middle of the Sta. Lucia defense.

F2’s imports continued to fire away in the third set and the Lady Realtors can’t muster enough fight to stop the ladies in yellow from getting their eighth win in ten games. Stalzer and Perry led the Cargo Movers with 17 points apiece while Maraño added nine. Schoenlein paced the Lady Realtors with 12 points and Rachel Austero supported with eight.

Not feeling well during their game against PLDT last Saturday due to a stomach virus, Perry bounced back with an all-around performance of 10 attacks, three blocks, and four aces. “I’m feeling much better, we have great physios. They take care of us here in the team. They’ve been giving me a lot of supplements to re-supply the things that I’ve been losing. So I’m feeling a lot better, it’s kinda on its way out,” said the game’s best player.

She also added that they forgot one important aspect of their winning formula against the Power Hitters at Alonte. “I think that was a hard lesson for us to learn on Saturday when we lost to PLDT. We were super serious. We kinda know that part of our identity is that when we’re having fun, we play well and on Saturday we were too serious. I was not feeling well. I was unable to bring that energy into the team. So that’s one thing that we need to remember, that we try to do tonight is just to have fun and the rest will take care of itself.”

The Cargo Movers (8-2) will now face their rival Petron Blaze Spikers on March 23. The Lady Realtors (2-7) will try to rebuild their winning ways against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters on March 21. Both games will be played at Filoil.

The Scores

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 17, Perry 17, Maraño 9, Baron 7, Galang 5, Imbo 1, Cabanos 0, Morente 0, Macandili (L), Gallenero (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) – Schoenlein 12, Austero 8, Lohman 7, Villanueva 5, Raslan 4, Lastimosa 4, Maraguinot 2, De Leon 1, Marzan 0, Rivera 0, Laborte 0, Catindig (L), Lo (L)