Stalzer, F2 cruises past Cignal to end the preliminaries

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers went on cruise control in preparation for the quarterfinals as they defeated the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 26-24 to close their PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminaries at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set as Lindsay Stalzer and Erica Wilson led the charge for their respective squads. But while Cignal held the lead going into the second technical timeout, the Cargo Movers surged to take set one.

The HD Spikers tried to gain the upper hand in the second set but Stalzer, Ara Galang, and Maria Jose Perez collaborated to pull F2 to within a set away from victory.

Cignal went on a blocking spree early in the third set with Anastasiya Artemeva and Shirley Salamagos. But F2’s championship experience and cohesiveness gave them the much needed punch to win the set and the match.

Stalzer, Galang and Perez scored 13 points apiece for the Cargo Movers followed by Majoy Baron with seven. As for Cignal, Artemeva finished with a game-high 19 points, 14 on attacks and four on blocks, followed by Wilson with 13. Team Captain Rachel Ann Daquis led the local scoring for the HD Spikers with 12.

The Cargo Movers (11-3) will head to the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat incentive and will either go up against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers (7-7) finished the preliminaries at the fourth spot and will battle with the fifth seed United Volleyball Club.

The Scores

F2 (3) – Stalzer 13, Perez 13, Galang 13, Baron 7, Marano 6, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

Cignal (0) – Artemeva 19, Wilson 13, Daquis 12, Paat 4, Salamagos 1, Cardiente 1, Vivas 0, Masangkay 0, Musa 0, Navarro 0, Aguilar 0, Dionela (L)