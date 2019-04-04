Stalzer, F2 cruises past Cignal to end the preliminaries

Thursday, 04 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers went on cruise control in preparation for the quarterfinals as they defeated the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 26-24 to close their PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminaries at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set as Lindsay Stalzer and Erica Wilson led the charge for their respective squads. But while Cignal held the lead going into the second technical timeout, the Cargo Movers surged to take set one.

The HD Spikers tried to gain the upper hand in the second set but Stalzer, Ara Galang, and Maria Jose Perez collaborated to pull F2 to within a set away from victory.

Cignal went on a blocking spree early in the third set with Anastasiya Artemeva and Shirley Salamagos. But F2’s championship experience and cohesiveness gave them the much needed punch to win the set and the match.

Stalzer, Galang and Perez scored 13 points apiece for the Cargo Movers followed by Majoy Baron with seven. As for Cignal, Artemeva finished with a game-high 19 points, 14 on attacks and four on blocks, followed by Wilson with 13. Team Captain Rachel Ann Daquis led the local scoring for the HD Spikers with 12.

The Cargo Movers (11-3) will head to the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat incentive and will either go up against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers (7-7) finished the preliminaries at the fourth spot and will battle with the fifth seed United Volleyball Club.

The Scores

F2 (3) Stalzer 13, Perez 13, Galang 13, Baron 7, Marano 6, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

Cignal (0) Artemeva 19, Wilson 13, Daquis 12, Paat 4, Salamagos 1, Cardiente 1, Vivas 0, Masangkay 0, Musa 0, Navarro 0, Aguilar 0, Dionela (L)

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Foton completes first win streak wins by disposing of Generika Ayala
PSL Grand Prix

UVC locks up the fifth spot by edging the Sta.Lucia Lady Realtors
PSL Grand Prix

Jaja Santiago ready to lift up the Foton Tornadoes

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Ateneo Lady Eagles win ninth straight by dominating Ebon-less FEU Lady Tamaraws
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings
PSL Grand Prix

Foton finally breaks out of their slump by edging Sta. Lucia

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Buitre soars as UP Lady Maroons defeat UE Lady Warriors
PSL Grand Prix

F2 Logistics locks up second seed with four-set win against Generika Ayala Lifesavers
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Hot Or Not Locals List: Past and present National Team players stepping up for the playoff push