Preview: Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors rebuild to claim their shot at glory

2018 Season Finishes

Grand Prix: 5th place

Invitational: 6th place

All-Filipino: 8th place

Key Losses: Jeanette Villareal (UAAP), Carly Hernandez (UAAP), Rica Jane Rivera (UAAP), Roselle Baliton (UAAP), Toni Rose Basas (Petron), Coach George Pascua

Key Additions: Rachel Austero, Amanda Villanueva, Ria Lo, Andrea Marzan

Imports: Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein

Key Returnees: Jhoanna Maraguinot, Pamela Lastimosa, MJ Phillips, Rebecca Rivera, Rubie De Leon, Micmic Laborte, Souzan Raslan

Head Coach: Raymund “Babes” Castillo

The 2018 PSL season is one that the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are eager to forget. Injuries to key players rendered them fighting without a killer blow. The All-Filipino Conference is heartbreaking as they failed to register a single victory.

This year, they are staying true to their Rebuild the Land mantra by revamping the coaching staff and roster. They hired former NU Lady Bulldogs head coach Raymund “Babes” Castillo to replace George Pascua who will focus on guiding the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP wars. With Villareal, Hernandez, and Baliton suiting up for their respective UAAP schools, the Lady Realtors have acquired middle blocker Andrea Marzan, libero Ria Lo, returning NCAA star Rachel Austero and former Banko Perlas Spiker Amanda Villanueva.

Villanueva can provide the firepower to relive some of the scoring load from Maraguinot’s and Lastimosa’s shoulders. Together with Marzan, setters Rubie De Leon and Rebecca Rivera have more offensive weapons to activate. Import Casey Schoenlein will fortify their net defense while Molly Lohman will provide those powerful kills. If those two reinforcements with US NCAA experience are not enough, Filipino-American MJ Phillips is just five weeks away from seeing action this conference.

While their scoring core has vastly improved, their floor defense can still be a concern. That would be addressed if Lo has raised her game ever since she suited up for the Ateneo Lady Eagles. But if there’s one coach who can bring out the best of his players, it’s Castillo who led NU to the semifinals of UAAP Season 80.

The changes they made in the off-season are the building blocks to a successful campaign in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Gone are the days where they are easy outs for opponents. As they have felt the frustration of being a lowly squad, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are ready to fight with a knockout punch and have the last laugh.