Sta. Lucia hopes to make a splash with Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are looking to bounce back from a winless PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 campaign by bringing in US NCAA women’s volleyball standouts Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenfield as reinforcements for the 2019 Grand Prix.

Lohman is a middle blocker that helped her hometown University of Minnesota enter three NCAA national tournaments and win a Big Ten Conference championship. After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2014, the 6′ 3″ talent from Mankato West High School had a coming out season in her sophomore year wherein she tallied 172 attack points and 163 kill blocks in 35 games.

It was also during her second year with the Golden Gophers that she was selected to the US Collegiate National Team that played six exhibition matches in China. Part of that 12-woman squad are her college teammates Hannah Tapp and current US Senior National Team member Sarah Wilhite.

Building on that experience, Lohman came blazing in her junior season with 225 kills and 177 blocks that helped her be named as Honorable Mention to the AVCA All-America and the All-Big Ten lists.

She finished her US NCAA career with 536 kill blocks, fifth-highest in school history, and 658 kills. Lohman then played her final year of college eligibility for the Texas Christian University beach volleyball team. Check out some of Lohman’s game highlights here:

First professional volleyball experience for Casey Schoenlein

After an impressive collegiate career with Washington State University, the 6′ 5″ Schoenlein will have her first taste of professional volleyball with the Babes Castillo-coached Lady Realtors. Like Lohman, she was also selected to the U.S. Collegiate National Team. However, she had two tours of duty with the squad. In 2016, she was part of the 12-woman roster that won the 2016 Annual Global Challenge Tournament in Pula, Croatia.

The following year, she was part of the team again for summer training and matches. Her 2017 CNT squad was considered as a tryout for the US Senior Women’s National Team. Undeniably talented as a volleyball player, Schoenlein also excelled in school by being named to the Pac-12 All-Academic First Team in 2015. She gained the same honor the following year together with her All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention achievement.

The Bellevue, Washington native was also named Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017. She finished her collegiate career with 510 attack points, 226 of which were made during her junior year (2016).

Both imports will boost the Lady Realtors’ net defense and attacks. Lohman and Schoenlein will team up with MJ Phillips, Rebecca Rivera, Rubie De Leon, Pamela Lastimosa, Micmic Laborte, Souzan Raslan, and Jhoana Maraguinot.

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors will commence their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on February 16, 6 pm, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.