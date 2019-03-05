Sta. Lucia ends its five-game losing streak by edging struggling Foton

Two struggling teams fought to break their losing skid. But only one team prevailed as the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors ended their five-game losing skid by beating the Foton Tornadoes in four sets 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Realtors were struggling to find the groove in the first set as Foton demolished them. But from that moment, players such as Rubie De Leon, Amanda Villanueva, and import Casey Shoenlein led the way to get the Babes Castillo-mentored squad out of their slump and end their first round on a positive note.

“Yung mga good games namin noong first two games, we start really well and then that’s been our issue ever since; how do we finish. I think this is a good experience for them as they get to know how to finish the game as they get to know how to play in tight situations,” said the former NU Lady Bulldog mentor

De Leon is named Player of the Game with four points and 31 excellent sets. “Sobrang sarap ng feeling kasi yun unang panalo namin, first game pa. Medyo nag-down talaga kami sa five straight na talo. Sobrang saya namin kasi yun mga natutunan namin noong natatalo kami, ito na yun bunga,” she shared in the post-game interview.

The veteran setter also shared the dose of inspiration they got from their main mentor when they were at the dugout. “Actually, first time ginawa ni coach yan eh, walang tactical. Meron lang siyang napakinggan while he’s cooking sa bahay nila na isang line lang. Yun lang yun binigay niya na sobrang na-touch kami and then ni-remind niya lang na kailangan mag-enjoy kami,” she added.

Schoenlein led Sta. Lucia with 13 points while Molly Lohman had 12. The trio of Villanueva, Pam Lastimosa, and Jho Maraguinot combined for 25 markers.

The Tornadoes, suffering its fifth straight loss, fought hard as Ivy Perez running the offense and import Courtney Felinski scoring heavily from the wings. The American import finished with a game-high 28 points while fellow reinforcement Selime Ilyasoglu chipped in 15.

The Lady Realtors (2-5) will try to get a winning streak going as they take on the Cignal HD Spikers in their first game of the second round on March 12. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes (1-5) will try to end their first round and their five-game losing streak as they take on the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 7. Both games will be played at the FilOil.

The Scores

Sta. Lucia (3) – Schoenlein 13, Lohman 12, Lastimosa 9, Maraguinot 9, Villanueva 7, Raslan 4, Austero 3, Rivera 0, Catindig (L)

Foton (1) – Felinski 28, Ilyasoglu 15, Kasilag 9, Rosario 8, Ortiz 6, Perez 3, Sandoval 1, Sy 1, Casugod 1, Adorador 0, Aganon 0, Reyes (L)