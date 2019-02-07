Smart Giga Hitters connect with import Kendra Dahlke

The Smart Giga Hitters finally signed their first import for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Kendra Dahlke, a former teammate of Kalei Mau, will be starting her professional volleyball career in the Philippines as part of the Roger Gorayeb-coached squad. The news was confirmed by the 6’0″ Outside Hitter herself via her Twitter account.

Dahlke played with the current United Volleyball Club outside hitter from 2015 to 2016. During her senior year at the University of Arizona, she finished fifth in the nation with 4.77 kills/set despite missing six games due to injury. Her performance named her to the Volleyball Magazine third-team All-American and the AVCA All-America honorable mention. She finished her collegiate career with 1,408 attack points which is seventh-best in Arizona school history.

She will join the likes of Aiko Urdas, Shola Alvarez, libero Lizlee Ann Pantone, and Grethcel Soltones in the Giga Hitters squad that is looking to improve on their sixth-place finish in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. The Smart Giga Hitters will start their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign against the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers on February 19, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Check out some of Dahlke’s highlights here: