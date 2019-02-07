Shola Alvarez, Sasa Devanadera, Vira Guillema join Smart Giga Hitters

Smart Giga Hitters head coach Roger Gorayeb confirmed in a recent interview that Sasa Devanadera, Vira Guillema, and Shola Alvarez will bolster their squad for the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Devanadera last played for the Banko Perlas Spikers in the PVL and was part of the San Sebastian Lady Stags championship teams with Charisse Ancheta, Mary Jane Pepito, and current Giga Hitter Lou Ann Latigay. Prior to her stint with Banko Perlas, she also played for the PLDT Home Ultera squad in the 2015 Shakey’s V-League and the Balipure Purest Water Defenders in the Premier Volleyball League. The 31-year-old hitter also has an NCAA Season MVP, Best Attacker, and Best Scorer award to her credit.

Meanwhile, Guillema is a two-time NCAA Best Setter that last played with the Tacloban Fighting Warays for the late Coach Ness Pamilar. She also played for the Laoag Power Smashers in the PVL’s first season. She will take the spot of Angel Cayuna who will be playing for the FEU Lady Tamaraws in UAAP Season 81.

Finally, Alvarez also played with Guillema in the Fighting Warays before her impending stint with the Giga Hitters. The NCAA Season 93 Most Valuable Player averaged 21 points per game during that season and led the JRU Lady Bombers to the school’s first Final Four appearance since the program started in 2008. She will give firepower on offense especially that Jerrili Malabanan and Czarina Carandang will also play for FEU while Celine Domingo is set to join the Creamline Cool Smashers after the UAAP season.

Still part of the squad are Grethcel Soltones, Joyce Sta. Rita, Jorelle Singh, Jasmine Nabor, and team captain Aiko Urdas. The Smart Giga Hitters will start their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign against the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers on February 19, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.