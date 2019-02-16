Roger Gorayeb: “Having Shola Alvarez is a blessing”

Christmas came early for the PLDT Home Fibr as they sign former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez to beef up their wings for the upcoming PSL Grand Prix. With a line-up composed of strong open spikers, scoring will definitely not be a problem for the Roger Gorayeb-mentored squad.

“Blessing si Shola sa team eh. Hindi kami nageexpect na may Shola Alvarez pa na available. And hindi namin ineexpect na ganun pala ka-serious yung injury ni Grethcel (Soltones). And when we saw Shola, sabi namin okay siya. Yung pagpunta dito ni Shola, sobrang laking timing lalo na nga mawawala si Grethcel.” said team captain Lou Ann Latigay on the addition of Alvarez to the line-up.

Soltones, one of the team’s leading scorers from last conference, will be missing three to four weeks of action due to a recurring right shoulder injury. Alvarez will fill in for her while she recovers

For Alvarez, the excitement about teaming up with Soltones and representing the NCAA is at a high. “Oo naman, excited ako na maging team mate ang isang Grethcel Soltones. Dati nakikita mo lang maglaro yan, ngayon makakasama mo na sa loob at siyempre dating MVP yan ng NCAA. Sobrang natutuwa ako and we are representing the NCAA.”

Playing for the PSL for the first time excites the NCAA Season 93 MVP. “Sobrang excited ako kasi panibagong experience ito playing in the PSL. Sa PVL kasi may mga alam na ako sa mga teams. dito sa PSL, nangingilala pa ako, nangangapa pa ako sa mga players and sa teams. Excited ako sa matututunan ko sa PSL.”

As for her expectations heading into this new brand of volleyball, Alvarez expects her and PLDT to just fight and learn. “Nakikita ko naman na maganda ang ineensayo namin kaya goal namin is to reach the semifinals and hindi naman basta basta yon. Kami ang expectation namin is lalaban kami, magpupush kami to reach our goals. and for me, kelangan ko lang naman gawin ang best ko sa training. Kung ano ang ginagawa ko sa training, yun ang lalabas sa laro.” what I learn sa training, dapat madala ko sa laro.”

With the Alvarez-Soltones on-court partnership on hold, the former JRU Lady Bomber will need to build rapport with the likes of Latigay, Aiko Urdas, imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke, and Jasmine Nabor to make their goal of being in the top four a reality.