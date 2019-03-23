Ria Meneses to miss games for Generika Ayala due to injury

Just when the Generika Ayala Lifesavers are peaking in the second preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019, they will have to miss one of their key players due to injury.

Middle blocker Ria Meneses will be out for at least a week due to a sprained left ankle that she suffered in their match against the United Volleyball Club. News was confirmed by Lifesavers assistant coach Ronald Dulay.

“Yes, Ria will be out for a week due to a sprained ankle. Nagulungan yung paa ni Fiola Ceballos. Precautionary measures lang per our physical therapist.”

Injury woes keep on piling up for the Lifesavers. Aside from the former UST Golden Tigress, the Sherwin Meneses-mentored squad lost Nikolle Del Rio due to an injury in their opening day match against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. She was eventually replaced by current reinforcement Kanjana Kuthaisong.

Meneses helped the Generika Ayala Lifesavers clinch third place in last year’s All-Filipino Conference wherein she won the 1st Best Middle Blocker award.

With Meneses out, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers will have to rely more on Azerbaijani import Kseniya Kocyigit, Marlyn Llagoso, and Mikaela Lopez.

If there’s any consolation for the Lifesavers, they will have just one game next week. However, they would wish that Meneses did not get injured because they will be facing the Petron Blaze Spikers on March 26.