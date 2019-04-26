Reaction: Petron’s “infinity stones” downed Cignal

Seemed like the Petron Blaze Spikers used the Infinity Gauntlet on the Cignal HD Spikers. After dropping the first set, the defending champions dominated the rest of the way to clinch the first Finals slot. Their own Avengers kept their hopes of back-to-back PSL Grand Prix titles alive.

Power, soul, space, time, reality

The Blaze Spikers’ starting rotation might have possessed these stones. Katherine Bell had the Power Stone for she ripped the Cignal defense apart early in the third set. Pia Gaiser and Denden Lazaro might be carrying the Space Stone, passing through portals to cover the floor. Likewise, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas owns the Time Stone because she is still dependable despite her advanced age.

Rhea Dimaculangan has the Soul Stone. She can manipulate Petron’s offense with razor-like precision. Finally, Stephanie Niemer possesses the Reality Stone. Even though Cignal gave them a good fight, Niemer’s 35 points invokes a harsh reality that the Blaze Spikers will not lose.

Blaze Spikers filled their tank with diesel

Another game, another slow start. However, they played better as the game progressed. The HD Spikers couldn’t replicate the same energy they had in set one for the entire game.

Dionela must have had the Space Stone too

The Pocket Sized Libero came up big against their undefeated opponents. She stole a number of scores from Petron’s hitters with her jaw-dropping saves. Even Niemer admitted in the post-game interview, “They were digging some shots that normally score for us”.

The streak continues

The Blaze Spikers won their 17th straight game which is the longest active streak in PSL history. They have dropped only three sets out of those victories, two of which were extended. Petron are the favorites to claim their sixth franchise title and third Grand Prix crown. Sweeping their way to the 2019 championship will bump their win streak to 19.