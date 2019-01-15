Ranya Musa returns to Cignal HD Spikers

In hopes of a better finish during the PSL Grand Prix 2019, the Cignal HD Spikers acquired the services of former CSB Lady Blazer Ranya Musa. Her addition will give the Edgar Barroga-coached squad someone who can address their attacking concerns at middle blocker.

“Yes. I am with Cignal,” Musa said with a happy tone. “I started with them last January 5 and it made me feel like i’m home once again.” Fitting in to the squad will not be a problem though for there are still holdovers from her stint with the HD Spikers in the 2016 PSL All-Filipino Cup. “Madali ang adjustment kasi nandito si Dai (Janine Navarro) at si ate Jheck (Dionela) so hindi na ako mahihirapan.”

Balancing her time is the main reason why Musa left the Petro Gazz Angels for Cignal. “Yung time kasi ang main problem. May thesis kasi ako early morning and ang trainings ng Petro Gazz ay gabi to late evening which makes it a problem for me to finish my thesis. Luckily ang Cignal, ang training ay hapon.” Despite her transfer, the 21-year old Export Management student is grateful for the opportunity given to her by the PVL expansion squad. “Still I am thankful sa Petro Gazz sa chance na binigay nila sa akin last year.”

Musa will join a Cignal HD Spikers squad that has the likes of Cherry May Vivas, Rapril Aguilar, Honey Royse Tubino, PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Best Scorer Mylene Paat, and PSL AFC 2018 1st Best Outside Hitter Rachel Anne Daquis. She hopes to fortify the team’s net defense together with Shirley Salamagos and Lut Malaluan if they are to improve from the sixth place finish from last season’s Grand Prix.

The Cignal HD Spikers have also announced that Erica Martrece Wilson will be one of their imports for the upcoming conference.