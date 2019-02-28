Ranya Musa finds a home with Cignal

The Cignal HD Spikers are enjoying a three-game winning streak thanks to Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat, Anastasiya Artemeva, and Erica Wilson. But one player should also get some applause for her over-all play in Coach Edgar Barroga’s system.

Former College of St. Benilde and Petro Gazz middle blocker Ranya Musa has been the defensive wall Cignal has been looking for. Her net defense and infectious energy on the court is the reason why the HD Spikers are enjoying a great start in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. But what drives the Las Piñas-native middle spiker to perform well?

“My biggest motivation is to be better for myself and for my team. Before going back to Cignal and PSL, ang dami kong narinig na kaya yan lumipat kasi bangko sya at magiging bangko din sya sa Cignal and na feel ko na wala akong kwentang player and baka nga ganun mangyare sa akin. Pero I want to prove to everybody and especially to myself na kaya ko.” said the 21-year old Export Management student.

And prove she did by finishing a tournament-high six blocks in their four-set win against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers.

“Kaya ko mag-pagaling. I know hindi pa ako magaling pero I am trying na mag-improve every training and every game. Not only na feel ko ang worst kong player pero ang nag boost ng confidence ko ay ang Cignal family ko.”

Aside from the volleyball atmosphere, the family-oriented approach made it easy for her to adjust with the squad. “Sila din yun dahilan kung bakit gusto kong mag-improve dahil they always guide me and teach me. Para silang nanay sa bata na pag nagkamali yun bata iga-guide nila agad at hindi sila nagsawa dun. Teammates ko, coaches ko, and our team managers, they guide and teach me to be a better player not only me but syempre yung buong team. Nagtutulungan kami bawat isa kaya lahat nagpeperform para sa team. Kaya naging confident ako sa sarili ko dahil pinafeel nila sa akin na kaya ko and buong buo nila akong niyakap as a family nila kahit bago pa ako dito.”

Now that Musa has found a home with the Cignal HD Spikers, she will be ready to defend their side of the court, one ball at a time.