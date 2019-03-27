PSL Hot or Not Locals List: Mau, Robins-Hardy, Dionela rise to the challenge

With the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 just around the corner, the teams are jockeying for position especially the third and fourth spots. While the Petron Blaze Spikers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are firmly at number one and two, respectively, three teams are still in the hunt for the last two rankings with twice-to-beat advantage. No wonder that the players from those teams dominate this Hot or Not List.

Who’s Hot?

The Filipino-Hawaiian makes the list with her extraordinary numbers in setting. She finished with 31 excellent sets during their game against Cignal HD Spikers and followed it up with 28 against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. It’s comforting to know that she is now in command of the UVC offense especially that they are just in striking distance from the number four spot.

From being at the Not list, the Pocket Sized Libero played her heart out in games this week. Though playing hurt, the former Perpetual Help Lady Altas played awesome floor defense by tallying 30 excellent digs against United Volleyball Club. She then followed that with a career-high 34 digs against the Foton Tornadoes. Her ability to steal some scoring opportunities from the opponent will be vital for Cignal’s push for a top four spot.

She really embodies being the captain of UVC. The tournament’s local leading scorer posted 19 points in their four-set win against Cignal, followed by an outstanding 33-point output in their five-set defeat against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. While United Volleyball Club has dependable imports in Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani and Tai Manu-Olevao, they still look up to Mau to lead them to the playoffs.

Who’s Not?

Sasa Devanadera (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

The underrated middle blocker for the Power Hitters has had a tough week after a great start to the tournament. However, she was nowhere to be found against the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers when she scored only three points. The 31-year-old former San Sebastian Lady Stag then followed that up with a two-point performance against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Her production is badly needed so that PLDT can avoid being just the Kendra Dahlke-Grace Lazard show.

While they all are championship-winning veterans, their production as of late is not helping Foton’s cause. Against Cignal HD Spikers, Aganon finished with four points while Ortiz tallied only three. Santiago-Manabat, coming off her stint in the Japanese V-League, did not even play in that game. Currently, the Tornadoes are at the bottom of the standings. With their eighth spot practically theirs, these three scorers would need to do better in their last three games in the preliminaries to gain momentum coming into the quarterfinals.