PSL Hot or Not Locals List: A mix of usual suspects and new entrants

Monday, 04 Mar 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

As the first round of the  PSL Grand Prix 2019 is about to end, the imports are the ones bannering their teams. This doesn’t say though that the locals are not matching up well with the international players. Thus, we look at the those who did well and who needs improvement in the second edition of the PSL Hot or Not List: Locals Edition.

Who’s Hot?

Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy (UVC)

The Fil-Hawaiian 1-2 punch is doing wonders for United Volleyball Club. Mau, the leading scorer among locals, has provided ample support for imports Yaasmeen Bedhart-Ghani and Tai Manu-Olevao. She finished with 22 points against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and 16 against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers.

Robins-Hardy is also making buzz in the league as she has been distributing the ball well as of late. The former BYU setter is averaging 27 excellent sets in their two games this week. It’s thrilling to know how they can play even better as a duo as the competition progresses.

Shola Alvarez and Aiko Urdas (PLDT)

There’s no denying that PLDT’s imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke are talented. But the squad is hardly a two-trick pony thanks to Urdas and Alvarez. The former NU Lady Bulldog has scored eight and ten points in their last two games. She also had a Player of the Game distinction in their match against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors wherein she tallied three service aces and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is averaging seven points per game this week. These may not be eye-popping numbers. But they provide production to support Lazard and Dahlke especially that Grethcel Soltones is sidelined by injury.

Alex Cabanos (F2 Logistics)

Kim Fajardo is the driver of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers offense. But her absence due to an injury on her right hand means that Cabanos will be taking the reins. Signed to fill the spot that Michelle Cobb vacated, she registered 20 excellent sets in their straight sets win over the Foton Tornadoes. The former UST Golden Tigress ran Coach Ramil De Jesus’ system well by distributing the ball to Lindsay Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, Ara Galang, and Majoy Baron.

Who’s Not?

CJ Rosario (Foton)

The former Arellano Lady Chief continues to struggle. Her numbers continue to drop as she only had a total of eight points in their three losses last week. Her numbers indicate the concerns brewing in the Tornadoes camp and she needs to step up if Foton is to turn things around.

Pam Lastimosa (Sta. Lucia)

If struggles plagued Jhoanna Maraguinot’s the week prior, it’s now Pam Lastimosa who did not get her game going. She tallied only five points against the Petron Blaze Spikers and a solitary point against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. The former UST Golden Tigress needs to get her act together if the Lady Realtors are to break their five-game losing streak.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Remain advertising & paywall FREE

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

PSL First Six Imports: Who are the top reinforcements so far?
PSL Grand Prix

Kalei Mau is now a dual citizen, nears dream of playing for the Philippine National Team
PSL Grand Prix

UVC streaks past Generika-Ayala to nail their 2nd straight win

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Initial diagnosis on Milena Alessandrini injury
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Coach Ramil De Jesus on Lady Spikers after loss to UP: “Hindi pa halos magkakakilala pa”
UAAP Women's Volleyball

The Hangover: UP Lady Maroons versus De La Salle Lady Spikers

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Milena Alessandrini out of action for at least two weeks due to partial ACL tear
V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics lost to JT Marvelous to open V.League Final Eight campaign
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Adamson Lady Falcons clinch first victory in Season 81 by dominating NU Lady Bulldogs