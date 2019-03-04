PSL Hot or Not Locals List: A mix of usual suspects and new entrants

As the first round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 is about to end, the imports are the ones bannering their teams. This doesn’t say though that the locals are not matching up well with the international players. Thus, we look at the those who did well and who needs improvement in the second edition of the PSL Hot or Not List: Locals Edition.

Who’s Hot?

The Fil-Hawaiian 1-2 punch is doing wonders for United Volleyball Club. Mau, the leading scorer among locals, has provided ample support for imports Yaasmeen Bedhart-Ghani and Tai Manu-Olevao. She finished with 22 points against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and 16 against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers.

Robins-Hardy is also making buzz in the league as she has been distributing the ball well as of late. The former BYU setter is averaging 27 excellent sets in their two games this week. It’s thrilling to know how they can play even better as a duo as the competition progresses.

Shola Alvarez and Aiko Urdas (PLDT)

There’s no denying that PLDT’s imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke are talented. But the squad is hardly a two-trick pony thanks to Urdas and Alvarez. The former NU Lady Bulldog has scored eight and ten points in their last two games. She also had a Player of the Game distinction in their match against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors wherein she tallied three service aces and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is averaging seven points per game this week. These may not be eye-popping numbers. But they provide production to support Lazard and Dahlke especially that Grethcel Soltones is sidelined by injury.

Alex Cabanos (F2 Logistics)

Kim Fajardo is the driver of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers offense. But her absence due to an injury on her right hand means that Cabanos will be taking the reins. Signed to fill the spot that Michelle Cobb vacated, she registered 20 excellent sets in their straight sets win over the Foton Tornadoes. The former UST Golden Tigress ran Coach Ramil De Jesus’ system well by distributing the ball to Lindsay Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, Ara Galang, and Majoy Baron.

Who’s Not?

The former Arellano Lady Chief continues to struggle. Her numbers continue to drop as she only had a total of eight points in their three losses last week. Her numbers indicate the concerns brewing in the Tornadoes camp and she needs to step up if Foton is to turn things around.

Pam Lastimosa (Sta. Lucia)

If struggles plagued Jhoanna Maraguinot’s the week prior, it’s now Pam Lastimosa who did not get her game going. She tallied only five points against the Petron Blaze Spikers and a solitary point against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. The former UST Golden Tigress needs to get her act together if the Lady Realtors are to break their five-game losing streak.