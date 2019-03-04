PSL First Six Imports: Who are the top reinforcements so far?

With the PSL Grand Prix 2019 on full blast, the imports are already showing their might. It is now time to have our first edition of the PSL First Six as we look the top foreign reinforcements based on individual and team performances.

Jetlag? That doesn’t seem to be a problem for the returning import as she came ready to play for the talent-laden F2 Logistics. Stalzer scored 30 points in their four-set win against a solid United Volleyball Club and followed it up with 18 points in a straight-sets triumph over Foton. Truly the two-time PSL MVP is hoping to bring the Cargo Movers its fourth Philippine Superliga title.

5. Yaasmeen Bedhart-Ghani (United Volleyball Club)

UVC is not just a Kalei Mau team. Rather, it has another weapon in Bedhart-Ghani. The former Texas Longhorn has been superb for the Joshua Ylaya-mentored squad by scoring a total 110 points including 29 in their five-set win against the Generika Ayala. She was also a menace on defense against the Lifesavers by tallying seven kill blocks. With a complete performance like that, the former US NCAA open hitter is the real deal.

4. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Coach Roger Gorayeb has found the right import as the former Iowa State spiker helped them gain a three-game winning streak. After losing their first two games against Petron and Cignal, the Power Hitters are on a tear by disposing Generika Ayala, Foton, and Sta. Lucia in that order. With the loss of Grethcel Soltones due to injury, Lazard has been at the forefront by scoring 109 points in five games. She is the biggest factor that can bring the Power Hitters a semifinal slot.

Finally, Coach Edgar Barroga has found the right mix of local support, a defensive import in Anastasiya Artemeva, and a high scoring one in Wilson. She is leading the tournament so far with 142 points. Her great physique enables her to execute those hard hitting spikes which have been a staple of highlight reels. With her on the squad, Mylene Paat and Rachel Anne Daquis can wreak havoc for the HD Spikers as well.

Niemer is coming back with a mission: to bring home the title for Petron. Her booming attacks and fast approaching serves rattles opposing teams. Her 24-point finsh in their game against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors proved that the Blaze Spikers have the best 1-2 import tandem in the competition. If her partner slows down, Niemer is there to the rescue and she is a vital reason why Petron has not dropped a set in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix.

Bell has been perfect for the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored squad. Her partnership with Niemer spells trouble for the opposition. She is averaging 19.25 points through four games so far and there’s no indication of taking her feet off the gas pedal. With a great supporting cast, the former University of Texas open spiker will lead the way to hopefully bring the title once again to Petron.