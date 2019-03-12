PSL First Six Imports Week 2: Petron duo remain on top

With the first round of preliminaries done, the imports in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 are called to perform even better. A good game from the reinforcements can spell the difference between improving or sliding down the standings in the second round. As such, let us take a look at the foreign players who have done great as we present the second PSL First Six Imports list.

6. Kanjana Kuthaisong (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)

Silent but effective. The former BOC import has scored 12 points against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and 25 in the winning effort against the Foton Tornadoes. The replacement for original import Nikolle Del Rio is doing fine by averaging 16.5 points in four games played while still adjusting to the system of Coach Sherwin Meneses. As she gets to be more at home with her setters, she will continue to turn impressive performances for the Lifesavers.

5. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

The hard hitting import is continuing her head-turning stint for the Power Hitters. Lazard followed up a 17-point performance against United Volleyball Club with a 16-point output in the loss to the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. But while she continues to string good games together, Lazard and Kendra Dahlke would need all the support they can get from their locals if they are to win more games in the second round.

Two great individual games in two losses. Felinski scored 28 points against Sta. Lucia and 24 points against Generika-Ayala. With the Tornadoes on a six-game losing streak, the former Georgia Institute of Technology open spiker has to remain steady while getting much-needed aid from new import Milagros Collar, the returning Dindin Santiago-Manabat, CJ Rosario, Maika Ortiz, Shaya Adorador, and Carmina Aganon.

Stalzer has the unbreakable will to succeed. The two-time PSL MVP showed that she is still the one of the top imports in the country by scoring 26 points against Generika Ayala and 21 in their loss against her former team Petron. She had an encore of 19 points against PLDT to attain an average 22.8 points per game this conference. What’s scary is that she is still familiarizing herself with Coach Ramil De Jesus’ system. Just imagine how she and Rebecca Perry will complement each other as she gets more used to F2’s approach.

Bell continues to ring it for the Blaze Spikers. In their game against a young and talented United Volleyball Club, Bell scored 17. But the best is yet to come when she punished F2 Logistics with 31 points markers. She ended the week with a 19-point performance against the Cignal HD Spikers to remain undefeated in the competition. It’s difficult to challenge Petron once Bell gets her groove.

Niemer’s high-speed jump serves and forceful spikes makes the Blaze Spikers difficult to defend. She led the squad in scoring against UVC with 18 points and followed it with a 22-point performance against rival F2. She closed the first round by scoring 23 against Cignal. Petron continues to be the team to beat if Niemer can complement Bell by maintaining this level of production.