PSL First Six Import Rankings Week 3: Petron duo stay on top

With the playoffs of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 just around the corner, the imports are pushing themselves even further to guarantee a better ranking. That’s why we’ve seen a number of reinforcements who lit up the stat sheet just to bring their squad the victory. As such, let’s take a look at the foreign players who excelled last week we present in the third edition of the PSL First Six Import Rankings.

6. Kanjana Kuthaisong (Generika Ayala Lifesavers)

The former BOC import has fully adjusted to the system and culture of the Grenerika Ayala Lifesavers by picking up where Nikolle Del Rio left off. The Thailander scored 26 points in their five-set loss to PLDT and 14 in their straight-sets win against Cignal. Such numbers are incredible most especially that she came in late. Her energy on the court and creativity in attacking could help the Lifesavers reap more victories heading to the playoffs.

5. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Lazard has finally turned into the import that the Power Hitters hoped for. Her consistency as of late is one of main reasons for PLDT’s hot streak. The American reinforcement started the second preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by tallying 19 against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers followed by 25 against the Foton Tornadoes. She finished off the week with an 18-point performance against F2. With her peaking, PLDT is a team to reckon with.

4. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Dahlke is now on playoff mode. The import from University of Arizona is now showing her true potential that made Roger Gorayeb choose her to be part of the PLDT line-up. Dahlke scored her personal-high 30 points against Generika-Ayala followed by 19 points against Foton then scoring 19 points in their surprise dumping of the Cargo Movers. It will be a tough road ahead for the Power Hitters and Dahlke will be at the forefront together with Lazard to gain steam in the playoffs.

The injury-depleted Cargo Movers is badly in need of offense. Good thing that the two-time PSL MVP is up to the challenge. Stalzer scored 12 points in their straight-sets win against UVC and tallied 21 points in their loss to PLDT. Just like what she did for Petron last year, The Stunner will do whatever it takes to bring the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad to the promised land.

Bell continues to ring it for Petron in the second round. With the Blaze Spikers still unbeaten in the tournament, the 26-year old open spiker is still one of the top scorers in the PSL Grand Prix with an average of over 19 points per game. During the start of round two, she scored 14 points against Foton and 17 versus Cignal. The echoes of Bell’s superb performance throughout the conference might just bring them the franchise’s sixth title.

Try stopping Bell and Niemer will take over. That’s the sad plight that PSL teams have to deal with when they encounter Petron. With an average of over 19 points per contest, her partnership with Bell makes them the best import tandem in the PSL right now. During their second round opener against Foton, the University of Cincinnati stalwart scored 17 points. She posted 19 in their following game versus Cignal. If this is really her last hurrah, she is playing to end her career with a crown.