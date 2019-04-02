PSL First Six Import Rankings: Petron duo unshakable at the top

The imports are working hard to give their teams a better spot in the playoffs. As the preliminaries of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 approaches the home stretch, here are the reinforcements that are pushing themselves even further to gain momentum towards the quarterfinals.

The former Texas Longhorn had a fantastic week against both Foton and Petron. Even though they missed the services of Tai Manu-Olevao, Bedart-Ghani was a bright spot for the UVC offense. She tallied a team-high 20 points in their straight-sets win against the Tornadoes followed by an 18-point output in their straight-sets loss to Petron. Her contributions will be important in their quest for a twice-to-beat incentive.

5. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

The former University of Arizona open spiker is having an awesome week as she helped the Power Hitters lock up the third seed in the quarterfinals. Dahlke scored 20 points in their four-set loss against Cignal and followed it up with a 24-point output in their twice-to-beat clinching win against United Volleyball Club. Her struggles in the PSL are a thing of the past as she and Grace Lazard look to power PLDT to a deep playoff run.

The HD Spikers are now getting their groove back with Wilson leading the way. The American reinforcement of Coach Edgar Barroga maintains the top spot in scoring among imports with a 22-attack, four-ace, one-block game versus the Power Hitters. Big numbers in big games for the big time scorer. Cignal hopes that she can continue, if not improve, her awesome ways for Team Awesome.

She is back! The former PSL Grand Prix MVP showed everybody that she is ready to rumble despite limited preparation. The Venezuelan showed that she can collaborate with another former PSL Grand Prix MVP in Lindsay Stalzer as she scored 15 attacks and four blocks in their victory over the Foton Tornadoes. Having Perez on tow can address some concerns that the squad has due to injuries.

Though in support mode to the likes of Stephanie Niemer and Mika Reyes, the former Texas Longhorn scored double-digits in all Petron games last week. Bell scored 12 against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers and 13 versus the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, She tallied 18 markers against the United Volleyball Club to help the Blaze Spikers sweep the preliminaries. Such monumental feat would not have been possible if not for the leadership that the team captain exuded on court.

Niemer has been building a strong case for MVP throughout Petron’s undefeated run. She scored 19 points in their straight-sets win against Generika Ayala and followed it up with 23 points in their matches against the Lady Realtors and UVC. She has been a stable source of offense for the Shaq Delos Santos-coached squad. A PSL Grand Prix title is within reach if she can maintain this level of play.