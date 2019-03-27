PSL First Six Import Rankings: Petron duo still own the throne

With the second preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the home stretch, the import’s role becomes more crucial especially for teams that are jockeying for the third and fourth spots. No wonder their game has intensified in hopes of getting that twice-to-beat advantage. As such, let’s take a look at the foreign players who excelled last week we present in the fourth edition of the PSL First Six Import Rankings.

The HD Spikers were under a spell when Wilson’s production went down. But after a losing skid, Wilson provided the scoring punch that her squad needed when she tallied 29 points against United Volleyball Club. The American import followed that with a 33-point explosion against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy. She is getting her second wind in the tournament and that will be beneficial for a possible deep run for Cignal in the playoffs.

5. Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

It has been a roller coaster week for Lazard. Still, the Power Hitters will not be as successful without her. After scoring only nine points against Petron, she bounced back with a 19-point output in a victory against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Lazard would need to give more if they are to unseat the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and claim the second spot.

While Kalei Mau is undeniably the leader of UVC, Bedart-Ghani’s performances propelled them to be one of the top teams in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. The former Texas Longhorn scored 19 points in their four-set triumph against Cignal and had 25 points in their disappointing five-set loss to the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Together with Mau and Tai Manu-Olevao, she completes United Volleyball Club’s potent attack that will make them a force to reckon with in the playoffs.

3. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Dahlke’s game is peaking at the right time. The former University of Arizona open spiker is proving that she can deliver when her number is called. She still scored 16 points in their loss to the Blaze Spikers and 15 in their victory over the Lady Realtors. Coach Roger Gorayeb is enjoying the luxury of having her and Grace Lazard power PLDT’s surge coming into the post-season.

The former University of Cincinnati open spiker is quietly delivering MVP-like numbers all throughout Petron’s undefeated run. She scored 21 points in their straight-sets demolition of the PLDT Power Hitters and 15 points versus the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Truly, Niemer is ready to lead the Blaze Spikers as she completes the quest of winning her first PSL Grand Prix title.

No team has given the Petron Blaze Spikers a fierce challenge in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. That can be attributed to their dynamic import tandem of Bell and Niemer. Also hungry for a championship, the former Texas Longhorn scored 19 points against PLDT and exploded for 30 against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Bell continues to ring it for the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored squad and the antidote for her has not been discovered.