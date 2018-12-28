Philippine Superliga releases calendar for 2019

The Philippine Superliga has released a proposed calendar for their 2019. The timeline would show that they have scheduled their activities and conferences to avoid conflicts with a number of international tournaments. This schedule is accurate as of December 21, 2018

Proposed PSL 2019 Season Calendar of Competitions

January 19-30 – PSL Fans Day and PSL On Tour – The Fan’s Day would feature games and activities wherein the players and sponsors can mingle with fans. Meanwhile, the PSL On Tour would entail an All-Star selection conducting out-of-town exhibition matches and volleyball clinics. Venues for these activites are to be determined.

February 9 – April 13 – PSL Grand Prix – All PSL teams can have a maximum of two foreign players

May 23-26 – Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup – the competition will be held in Manila

June 15-August 24 – PSL All Filipino Conference

October 5-November 16 – PSL Invitational Tournament – Aside from PSL teams, regional squads, collegiate teams, and other club teams are invited to join

December 2019 – Beach Volleyball

International Volleyball Tournaments

April 20-28 – Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship (China) – The team will be composed of a selection. It’s possible that the PSL Grand Prix 2019 champion will be reinforced with players from other PSL teams.

July 13-21 – Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship (Vietnam) – The Philippines will be representive by the Under-23 National Team

August 31-September 8 – Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship (Korea)

November 30-December 10 – Southeast Asian Games (Manila) – Volleyball competitions will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum