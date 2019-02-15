Preview: F2 Logistics seeking to reclaim the crown

2018 Season Finishes

Grand Prix: 2nd Place

Invitational: Champion

All-Filipino: 2nd Place

Key Losses: Desiree Cheng (UAAP), Michelle Cobb (UAAP), Aduke Ogunsanya (UAAP)

Key Additions: Klarise Abriam, Alex Cabanos, Bien Elaine Juanillo

Imports: Lindsay Stalzer and Rebecca Perry

Key Returnees: Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Kim Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Cha Cruz-Behag, Dawn Macandili, Michelle Morente

Head Coach: Ramil De Jesus

Why fix what isn’t broken?

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have been in the finals of the last five PSL conferences, winning two championships including the 2017 Grand Prix with imports Kennedy Bryan and Maria Jose Perez. However, they lost the 2018 edition to their rival Petron Blaze Spikers with imports Katherine Bell, Yuri Fukuda, and Lindsay Stalzer.

But after giving Petron the title, Stalzer’s mission is to prevent them from winning back-to-back crowns by joining the Cargo Movers. She will be a barrage of offensive attacks every game which take some pressure off their locals who are nursing injuries. Stalzer is also a proven winner by reinforcing the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy en route to a title in the 2015 PSL Grand Prix.

Joining her with the three-time PSL champions is Rebecca Perry who has eight years of professional volleyball experience. An opposite spiker from the University of Washington, Perry once shattered a league scoring record in Puerto Rico when she scored 43 points in a game. Her collaboration with Ara Galang and Stalzer makes it bombs away for the Cargo Movers’ wing attacks.

The Cargo Movers did make some roster movements with CSB’s Klarisa Abriam who will serve as Michelle Morente’s back-up while Kim Kianna Dy is still on her way to full recovery. Alexine Cabanos will give Kim Fajardo a breather from time to time now that Michelle Cobb will focus on the UAAP. Juanillo is another spiker that will serve as an insurance if Galang aggravates her injury.

Aside from those changes, the squad remains intact for Coach Ramil De Jesus. Driving them to another potential podium finish are team captain Cha Cruz-Behag together with National Team mainstays Dy, Fajardo, Galang, Aby Maraño, and Dawn Macandili.

Their mission is simple: return to the Finals regardless of which team they will face. With a team of their caliber, anything short of the Finals will be a disappointment. Even their players who have been accustomed to winning will agree. Only one question remains: will they have enough weapons this time to hoist the Grand Prix title again?