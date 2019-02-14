Preview: New name, new start for PLDT Home Fibr

2018 Season Finish (as Smart Prepaid Giga Hitters)

PSL Grand Prix: 8th Place

PSL Invitationals: 4rd Place

PSL All-Filipino Cup: 6th Place

Key Losses: Angel Cayuna, Jerrili Malabanan, Czarina Carandang, Celine Domingo (UAAP – FEU)

Key Additions: Shola Alvarez, Sasa Devenadera, Vira Guillerma

Imports: Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke

Key Returnees: Grethcel Soltones, Lizlee Ann Pantone, Aiko Urdas, Jasmine Nabor, Lou Ann Latigay

Head Coach: Roger Gorayeb

The PLDT brand has been at the forefront of Philippine volleyball for years. From the Home Ultera Spikers to the Philippine national team, it stands for the best the country has to offer in the sport.

Perhaps this is what the rebranding of the former Smart Giga Hitters would want to uphold to their players, coaches, and fans. They also hope that with this change comes with a podium finish in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Despite the developments revolving around the team last season, finishing in the top three has been elusive for the Giga Hitters. From having Gyselle Silva to the Philippine Army playing in the Invitationals and the former Paymaya squad jumping to the PSL, nothing worked. Add to that the struggle to have everyone attend practices due to other commitments and you’ll get a clear picture why victories are hard to come by.

For team captain Lou Ann Latigay, they have learned a lot since their return to the PSL and they will take those entering this season. “Yun nangyari sa amin last conference, siyempre wake up call sa team namin yun. Ngayon we just want to strive towards our goal and that is to do better. To grow and mas magture pa ang bawat isa.”

With the former NCAA MVP Grethcel Soltones and Aiko Urdas leading the team, Latigay sees that their youth and hunger for success will be the difference in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 run. “Puro bata kami ngayon. All out sila. Compared dun sa last conference, parang hindi sila yun. Siyempre first time nila sa PSL, nanibago sila. Minsan, naalala ko na may nakapagsabi sa akin na, grabe idol ko nasa kabilang team. Nastar-struck sila. dahil doon hindi na sila makagalaw. Yung galaw nila sa kabilang league, hindi na nila magawa. But now, maayos na. Nagsasalita na sila, all-out na sila this year kahit sa kilos.”

As for their imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke, both are adjusting very well to the system of Coach Roger Gorayeb. “Iba yung volleyball kasi sa kanila. When it comes to defense kayang-kaya nila pero sa opensa malaking adjustment para sa kanila. Yung pag-jell ng team sa kanila hindi mahirap kasi they are trying their best to adjust lalo na sa setters and sa spikers.”

PLDT Home Fibr also tinkered with their roster by adding Shola Alvarez, Vira Guillerma and Sasa Devanadera. Latigay is particularly excited to for the tandem of former NCAA MVPs Latigay and Alvarez. “Siyempre excited ako to finally see these two together. Dating magkalaban yung school tapos makikita sila na iisang court ant iisang team pa at MVP pa ng NCAA so kaabang-abang na yun.”

As the PSL Grand Prix 2019 is just days away, the PLDT Home Fibr is looking to maintain the winning legacy of their namesake. They may be under the radar so far. But their roster cannot be underestimated because they have the capability to shock the other teams in the Philippine Superliga.