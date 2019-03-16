PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters continues its winning ways by shocking F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

The PLDT Home Fiber Power Hitters are showing the entire league that they are for real by defeating the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in four sets 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match-up at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad started off strong as Grace Lazard, Kendra Dahlke, and Aiko Urdas proved to be too much for the Cargo Movers in the first set.

Lazard continued her scoring barrage in the second set as they started off with a 6-0 count. However, the Cargo Movers crawled their way back and eventually took set two courtesy of Rebecca Perry, Lindsay Stalzer, and Ara Galang.

In the third and fourth sets, PLDT kept their composure even if the Cargo Movers tried to claw back. In the end, F2’s errors proved to be costly as PLDT avenged their first round defeat to the Cargo Movers.

Dahlke led the Power Hitters with 19 points while Lazard had 18. Urdas continued her fine week by tallying 11 markers while former San Sebastian Lady Stag Joyce Sta. Rita finished with ten.

Jasmine Nabor is named game MVP with five points and 25 excellent sets. “Sobrang laking bagay po para sa akin na napapagana ko lahat ng spikers kasi sobrang laki talaga ng tiwala ko sa teammates ko. Yun connection namin, doon gumana lalo na sa third set,” she said.

“Mas nakaka-taas po ng morale para sa akin kasi siyempre malaking bagay na nagtitiwala sa akin ang mga coaches ko at lalo na yun mga teammates ko. So mas nakaka-excite gumawa ng play. Mas nakaka-excite i-distribute yun bola pagdating sa game,” Nabor added.

The Cargo Movers, mentored at this match by assistant coach Noel Orcullo due to Coach Ramil De Jesus’ commitment with the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP, were led by Stalzer’s 21 points and Galang’s 11.

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters (6-4) hopes to continue their winning streak against the undefeated Petron Blaze Spikers. Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (7-2) will try to bounce back as they take on the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Both games will be on March 19 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.