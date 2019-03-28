PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters book twice-to-beat incentive by disposing United Volleyball Club

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters clinched a top four spot in the quarterfinals by defeating the United Volleyball Club in straight sets 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Joshua Ylaya-mentored squad quickly stepped on the gas in the first set as team captain Kalei Mau and reinforcement Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani posted eight points apiece. However, the Power Hitters snatched the opening frame with a 5-1 run.

It was all Kendra Dahlke in the second set as she scored 10 points while PLDT did not commit any unforced error to win their second straight set. Locals Jasmine Nabor, Grethcel Soltones, and Joyce Sta. Rita provided the finishing touches for the Power Hitters in set two.

In the third set, Dahlke continued her splendid performance with eight markers. Fellow import Grace Lazard and former NU Lady Bulldog Aiko Urdas joined the fun with six points each to compensate for Bedart-Ghani’s push in the latter part of set three. It was not enough though as Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad nailed their eighth win of the conference and booked a twice-to-beat incentive advantage in the playoffs.

Dahlke led the way for the Power Hitters with a game-high 24 points while Lazard had 15. Urdas led the local support for PLDT with nine points followed by Soltones with five UVC, still missing the services of opposite hitter Tai Manu-Olevao, were led by Bedart-Ghani with 24 points followed by Mau with 18.

The Power Hitters (8-6) have finished their preliminaries and will go up against either the Generika Ayala Lifesavers or UVC in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club (6-6) still has a chance to get a twice-to-beat incentive in the playoffs if they sweep their remaining games starting on March 30 against the Petron Blaze Spikers at Filoil.

The Scores

PLDT (3) – Dahlke 24, Lazard 15, Urdas 9, Soltones 5, Nabor 3, Sta. Rita 2, Alvarez 0, Pantone (L)

UVC (0) – Bedart-Ghani 24, Mau 18, Ahomiro 5, Robins-Hardy 3, Angustia 2, Palec 1, Tejada 1, Tiu 1, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)