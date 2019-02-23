PLDT gains first win by thwarting Generika Ayala

Saturday, 23 Feb 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

In a battle of two teams seeking for the first win in the PSL Grand Prix 2019, it was the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters who emerged victorious with a five-set win, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-8, against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers in the second game of the PSL Grand Prix on Tour at the Strike Gymnasium at Bacoor, Cavite.

Both teams showed that they will not leave the court winless as the match remained close all throughout. However, PLDT resiliency showed during the fifth set. “This is a big morale-boosting win for us because we have been struggling from the start of the conference and even up to last conference and we really needed this game to gain back the confidence that these girls lost.” said PLDT Head Coach Roger Gorayeb.

The Power Hitters were led by Grace Lazard with 32 points while Kendra Dahlke had a break-out game with 21. Birthday girl Aiko Urdas made a good mark for herself by finishing with 14 points to lead the PLDT locals.

The Lifesavers, who were still missing the services of Nikolle Del Rio due to an injury on her right ankle, tried to salvage the match in the deciding set but PLDT’s lead proved insurmountable. Patty Orendain led five players in double figures for Generika-Ayala with 18 points while team captain Angeli Araneta chipped in 14. Import Kseniya Kocyigit finished with 12 points, three of which from service aces.

The Power Hitters (1-2) will gun for their second straight win as they go up against the Foton Tornadoes. The Lifesavers (0-3) will try to gain their first win of the season as they go up against the Cignal HD Spikers. Both games will be on February 26 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The scores:

PLDT (3) – Lazard 32, Dahlke 21, Urdas 14, Alvarez 9, Nabor 6, Devanadera 3, Latigay 1, Soltones 0, Guillerma 0, Sta. Rita 0, Pantone (L)

Generika-Ayala (2) – Orendain 18, Araneta 14, Ceballos 13, Kocyigit 12, Meneses 10, Hingpit 2, Lopez 1, Lavitoria 1, Macatuno 0, General (L), Espinosa (L)

