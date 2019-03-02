PLDT continues its hot run by beating Sta. Lucia

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Spikers tore down the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 to raise their win streak to three games in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Malolos Convention Center in Malolos, Bulacan.

The Power Spikers showed their strength with Imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke leading the way during the first two sets.

However, the Lady Realtors fought and gave the Roger Gorayeb-mentored squad a run for their money during the third set with Jhoanna Maraguinot and Amanda Villanueva leading the way.

But the PLDT’s composure sparked by Aiko Urdas led to a three-set triumph. The former Lady Bulldog credited their in-game adjustments for the win. “Nag-adjust kami sa blocking at depensa namin. Tapos nasa isip namin na hindi kami dapat makuhanan ng isang set at ma-sweep namin sila.”

Lazard, who scored 16 points, credited the play of setter, Jasmine Nabor in their good performance for this game. “She (Nabor) is a very passionate player and it showed tonight.”

The Lady Realtors, who have now lost their fifth straight match after winning their opener against Generika-Ayala, were led by Maraguinot with 12 points followed by Molly Lohman’s 10 markers.

PLDT (3-2) will try to gain their fourth straight win versus United Volleyball Club on March 7. Sta. Lucia (1-5) will try to end their five-game losing streak when they clash against Foton on March 5. Both games will be played at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Scores:

PLDT (3) – Lazard 16, Dahlke 10, Urdas 10, Alvarez 7, Devanadera 3, Nabor 1, Pantone (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) – Maraguinot 12, Lohman 10, Villanueva 8, Schoenlein 7, Austero 2, Lastimosa 1, Raslan 1, Rivera 0, De Leon 0, Catindig (L)