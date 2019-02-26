PLDT connects to second straight win by defeating Foton

Tuesday, 26 Feb 2019
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters nailed their second straight win by dominating the Foton Tornadoes in straight sets 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 first preliminary round encounter at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Power Hitters head coach Roger Gorayeb has nothing but kind words for his wards by showing resiliency even though they were down in the third set. “Akala ko nga magiging mabagal yung response ng mga bata after kami malamangan. Mabuti na lang mabilis nakabawi yung mga bata.”

The multi-titled mentor also believes that their locals should also step up to support reinforcements Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke in order to maintain their winning run. “Kailangan kasi yun mga locals mag-step up. Apat silang locals doon at dalawa lang yung imports kaya sila yung dapat mag-boost sa team at makatulong para manalo.”

After a slow start in the deciding set, the Power Hitters unleashed a 9-0 scoring run to essentially prevent the game from going to a fourth set. PLDT setter Jasmine Nabor, named as one of the Players of the Game, shared “Naging pangit yun umpisa namin noong third set so nagusap-usap kami na kailangan hindi na umabot ng fourth set, mas maging kumpiyansa pa kami sa loob ng court and mas mag-communicate pa po kami.”

Lazard paced PLDT yet again with 18 markers while Kendra Dahlke contributed ten. Nabor finished with 22 excellent sets to go with five markers while Sasa Devenadera supported with nine.

Meanwhile, Courtney Felinski led Foton with 15 markers but no other Tornadoes player finished in double figures. Team captain Maika Ortiz is the next highest scorer for the Aaron Velez-coached squad with six points.

PLDT (2-2) will try to extend their winning run versus the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in the PSL Grand Prix on Tour at the Malolos Sports Center in Bulacan on March 2. On the other hand, the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy (1-2) will seek to end their two-game slump when they face the F2 Logistics on February 28 at Filoil.

The scores:

PLDT (3) – Lazard 18, Dahlke 10, Devanadera 9, Urdas 8, Alvarez 7, Nabor 5, Pantone (L)

Foton (0) – Felinski 15, Ortiz 6, Kasilag 5, Adorador 4, Sandoval 2, Casugod 1, Perez 1, Rosario 1, Ilyasoglu 0, Sy 0, Reyes (L)

