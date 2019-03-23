Petron revs up to 11th straight win by dominating F2 Logistics

In a rematch of last year’s PSL Grand Prix championship series, the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers trashed their rival F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in straight sets 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 in their second preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was raining aces for the Blaze Spikers in the opening set as Stephanie Niemer, Katherine Bell, Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, and Rhea Dimaculangan all connected on at least one service ace to take the set convincingly.

A fierce contest led by both team’s imports ensued in the second set. But in the end, Bell and Niemer gained the upper hand by combining for 15 points to take their 32nd set in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

The imports carried their squads again in third set as Bell and Niemer scored 14 while Perry and Stalzer countered with 12. But Petron created separation by the tail end of the deciding set by stepping up on defense. The Cargo Movers also started to falter when Ara Galang took over the setting duties from Alexine Cabanos.

Named player of the game, Bell top billed for Petron with 29 points. Niemer added 14 while Reyes made seven. Stalzer and Perry paced the Cargo Movers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Petron (11-0) will continue to blaze their undefeated run when they face a streaking Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 26. Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (8-3) will look to lock the second spot versus the Foton Tornadoes on March 28. Both games will be played at Filoil.

The Scores

Petron (2) – Bell 29, Niemer 14, Reyes 7, Maizo-Pontillas 6, Palma 3, Dimaculangan 2, Pons 1, Cortez 1, Lazaro (L)

F2 (0) – Stalzer 12, Perry 10, Baron 6, Marano 3, Galang 2, Cabanos 1, Morente 0, Macandili (L), Gallenero (L)