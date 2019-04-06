Petron muscles their way to the semis by eliminating Sta. Lucia

Saturday, 06 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Petron Blaze Spikers flexed their muscles right from the start of the game and continued their hot streak as they eliminated the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight-sets 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

It was a close start in the opening set but after the first technical time-out, the defending champions stepped on the gas as imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer scored seven and six points, respectively, to clinch set one for Petron.

After leading 8-5 in the second set, the Blaze Spikers continued their hot play with a 17-6 run to close the set. Bell continued her fine play with seven points in set two alone.

The Lady Realtors tried their best to get back to the match during the third set as Casey Schoenlein and MJ Phillips scored on timely hits. But the firepower of the defending champions was too much for the Lady Realtors.

Bell led all players in scoring with 19 points while Niemer supported with 16 markers. Rhea Dimaculangan stirred the Petron offense with 21 excellent sets. Schoenlein led the Lady Realtors with 12 points while Phillips added six.

The Blaze Spikers, now on a 15-game winning streak, will now wait the winner of the Cignal-UVC quarterfinals match-up. The Lady Realtors closed out their season with an eight-game losing streak and will look forward to the PSL All-Filipino conference.

The Scores

Petron (3) Bell 19, Niemer 16, Reyes 6, Palma 4, Dimaculangan 4, Molina 3, Maizo-Pontillas 2, Cortez 2, Esguerra 1, Pons 0, Tunay 0, Legacion 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) Schoenlein 12, Phillips 5, Villanueva 3, Austero 3, Marzan 2, Lohman 2, De Leon 1, Lastimosa 1, Rivera 0, Raslan 0, Catindig (L)

