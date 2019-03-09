Petron ends first round at 7-0 after dominating Cignal HD Spikers

In a match-up of four of the highest-scoring imports of the tournament, the Petron Blaze Spikers dominated the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 in the continuation of PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

With Stephanie Niemer leading the way and Cignal’s errors helping their cause, the Blaze Spikers easily took the first set. Niemer got ample support from Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and fellow import Katherine Bell to take set two as well.

The third set was the Bell and Niemer show as the former delivered her booming spikes while the latter found her scoring niche from the service line to end the match in three. Niemer and Bell paced the Blaze Spikers with 23 and 19 points, respectively. Remy Palma also had a fine game at the service line with four aces.

Blaze Spikers Head Coach Shaq Delos Santos is still taking it one-game at a time even though they swept the first round and with some members of the team feeling under the weather, rest is very important since they have played 4 straight games in one week and with key players getting hit by the flu bug, every game is important. “Siguro one game at a time pa rin and we need rest din kasi we have played 3 straight games and some of our key players are under the weather. Actually si Kath nga may sakit din yan. Maganda yung pinakita niyang fighting spirit. Sobrang nakakaproud dahil binigay niya pa rin lahat. Hindi siya bumibitaw. Alam niya gaano siya kaimportante sa team.”

Despite not feeling 100 percent, there’s no stopping Bell from playing this game. “I have prepared myself all day for this. Last night, I was feeling kinda down and this morning I was feeling better. Word got to Coach Shaq and he was saying to sit it out but I said oh no, I’ve been preparing myself all morning and I’m playing in this game tonight,” she said in the post-game interview.

Finishing the first round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 undefeated, the Blaze Spikers (7-0) will try to keep their record unblemished as they start the second round of preliminaries against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers (4-3) will try to return on the winning track as they face the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Both games will be on March 12 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Scores

Petron (3) – Niemer 23, Bell 19, Maizo-Pontillas 5, Palma 5, Reyes 3, Pons 2, Dimaculangan 0, Legacion 0, Cortez 0, Esguerra 0, Tunay 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

Cignal (0) – Wilson 13, Artemeva 7, Paat 5, Musa 3, Daquis 1, Salamagos 1, Cardiente 1, Masangkay 0, Aguilar 0, Vivas 0, Dionela (L), Amutan (L)