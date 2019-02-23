Petron continues its fine start by disposing Foton

The Petron Blaze Spikers continue their blazing start to the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by dominating the Foton Tornadoes in straight sets 25-19, 25-11, 25-12 in the last game of the PSL Grand Prix on Tour at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

Petron went on a tear from start to finish whic afforded Blaze Spikers head coach Shaq Delos Santos to use all his 14 players. “Siyempre pinagaralan namin ang mga combination plays nila especially pagdating doon sa import. Also, winorkout namin yung service recieve kasi malaking bagay na mataas ang percentage ng service at recieve.” said the Philippine Women’s National team mentor.

He is also surprised of the three-set victory knowing that Foton is a strong team. “Hindi ko inexpect. Ibang kalaban din kasi ang Foton. Siguro maganda lang talaga ang naging takbo ng team namin ngayon. Sobrang happy kami and thankful kami kay Lord dahil gina-guide niya kami at ma-maintain namin eto. For sure lahat ng teams paghahandaan kami.”

Imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer led the way for Petron with 24 and 14 points, respectively. Remy Palma finished with seven points while Rhea Dimaculangan did a masterful job orchestrating the Petron express as she finished with 20 excellent sets. In contrast, the entire Foton Tornadoes squad only had 11 excellent sets.

Foton tried several player combinations during the game to match Petron but the strength and talent of Petron was too much to handle for the Aaron Velez-mentored squad. Courtney Felinski paced the Tornadoes with 11 points while Selime Ilyasoglu chipped in ten.

The Blaze Spikers (3-0) will try to maintain their unblemished record when they face the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on February 28. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes (1-1) will try to bounce against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters on February 26. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The scores:

Petron (3) – Bell 24, Niemer 14, Palma 7, Reyes 4, Pontillas 4, Tunay 3, Pons 1, Dimaculangan 1, Cortez 1, Esguerra 0, Molina 0, Legacion 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

Foton (0) – Felinski 11, Ilyasoglu 10, Ortiz 3, Kasilag 2, Adorador 2, Sy 0, Aganon 0, Casugod 0, Perez 0, Rosario 0, Reyes (L)