Petron blazes to a PSL record 14th straight victory by defeating United Volleyball Club

Sunday, 31 Mar 2019
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Petron Blaze Spikers completed a sweep of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminaries and established a new win streak record by defeating the United Volleyball Club in straight-sets 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 during their second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers stepped on the gas pedal in the opening set with Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell leading the way. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani and Kalei Mau tried their best to keep the game close but Petron was just too much.

The second set featured a scoring duel of Bedart-Ghani and Mau against Niemer and Bell. But while the UVC duo scored nine points combined, the Petron import tandem collaborated for 14 markers to lead the defending champions in claiming their 41st set out of 42 played.

The Blaze Spikers led from the opening of the third set never looked back. Bell and Niemer continued to pounce on the short-handed UVC squad to take the set and win their 15th straight game dating back to Game Three of last year’s PSL All Filipino Conference. Niemer led Petron with 23 points while Bell chipped in with 18. UVC, still playing without Tai Manu-Olevao, were led by Bedart-Ghani with 18 points and Mau with nine.

The Petron Blaze Spikers (14-0) will head to the playoffs with the top spot and will face the eighth seed which, as of press time, are the Foton Tornadoes. Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club (6-7) lost their chance for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals by finishing fifth. They will try to close the preliminaries of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 on a positive note against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on April 4 at Filoil.

The Scores

Petron (3) Niemer 23, Bell 18, Reyes 5, Palma 3, Maizo-Pontillas 3, Cortez 2, Dimaculangan 1, Molina 1, Pons 1, Legacion 0, Esguerra 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

UVC (0) Bedart-Ghani 18, Mau 9, Angustia 4, Robins-Hardy 2, Ahomiro 2, Palec 1, Barroga 0, Tejada 0, Pineda (L)

