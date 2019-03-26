Petron blazes through Generika Ayala to nail their 12th straight win

The Petron Blaze Spikers survived a first set scare as they took down the Generika Ayala Lifesavers in three 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Coach Sherwin Meneses’ squad went off to a fast start as they managed to build a six-point lead. But the Blaze Spikers regained its composure as the trio of Stephanie Niemer, Katherine Bell, and Mika Reyes scored five points apiece to take the first set.

It was all Petron in set two as Niemer, Bell, and Reyes continued their dominance. Attacks from Chloe Cortez off combination plays closed out the second set.

Petron blazed from the start of the third set with Niemer leading the way. However, the Lifesavers did not give up easily as they came to within one point, 21-20. From there, Niemer and Reyes sealed the deal as the Blaze Spikers nail their 12th straight victory in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Niemer led Petron with 19 points while Reyes and Bell had 14 and 12 markers, respectively. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas contributed seven while Cortez added three. Remy Palma chipped in a point while Rhea Dimaculangan made one score. Bernadeth Pons and Ces Molina played but did not score.

The Lifesavers, who were still missing the services of middle blocker Ria Meneses, got 11 points from Fiola Ceballos followed by Kanjana Kuthaisong with ten markers. Kseniya Kocyigit and Jamie Lavitoria tallied four points apiece while Mikaela Lopez and Angeli Araneta had three markers each. Patty Orendain and Marlyn Llagoso both made two points. April Ross Hingpit and May Macatuno played but did not register a point.

The Blaze Spikers (12-0) will look to continue their dominance when they face the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on March 28. Meanwhile, the Lifesavers (4-8) will have a one-week break before they spring back to action against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on April 2. Both games will be played at Filoil.