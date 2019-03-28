Petron Blaze Spikers zoom to 13th straight victory by beating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Petron Blaze Spikers continue their unbeaten run in the tournament by demolishing the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set as the Lady Realtors, led by Casey Schoenlein, Molly Lohman, and Rachel Austero, did not get intimidated. However, the defending champions did not give in to the pressure as Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer led the way for Blaze spikers to snatch the first set.

The Blaze Spikers broke the game wide open with an 11-1 run to start set two and never looked back. Niemer led Petron’s charge with seven points and they pull one set closer to a preliminary round sweep of the Lady Realtors.

Bell and Niemer stepped on the gas pedal from the start of the third set and never looked back. Sta. Lucia threatened to catch up but they ultimately came up short to give Petron their 13th win in as many games.

Niemer paced Petron with 23 points while Bell had 13. Former National Team captain Mika Reyes continued her fine play in the second round as by tallying seven markers. On the other hand, Schoenlein led the Lady Realtors with 12 points. No other player from the Babes Castillo-mentored squad scored in double figures as Lohman contributed eight.

The Petron Blaze Spikers (13-0) will look to sweep the preliminaries as they go up against a dangerous United Volleyball Club on March 30. On the other hand, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors (2-10) will try to finally win in the second round when they battle the Foton Tornadoes on April 2. Both games will be played at Filoil.

The Scores

Petron (3) – Niemer 23, Bell 13, Reyes 7, Cortez 5, Pons 2, Legacion 2, Dimaculangan 1, Tunay 1, Esguerra 1, Molina 0, Maizo-Pontillas 0, Palma 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) – Schoenlein 12, Lohman 8, Austero 6, Maraguinot 5, Villanueva 2, De Leon 1, Raslan 1, Marzan 1, Phillips 1, Lastimosa 0, Rivera 0, Catindig (L), Lo (L)