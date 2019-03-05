Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club

The Petron Blaze Spikers have yet to drop a set in their four victories in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Aside from the dynamic import duo of Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell, setter Rhea Dimaculangan is distributing the ball to the likes of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, and Bernadeth Pons. Denden Lazaro has been a force on the defensive end as well for Coach Shaq Delos Santos.

Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club is brimming with confidence after their win against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. They will be led by Kalei Mau, Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, Tai Manu-Olevao, and setter Alohi Robins-Hardy. Bang Pineda will also be the defensive anchor of the Joshua Ylaya-coached squad. This match is shaping up to be an exciting one as both teams are at the top of their game.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan will start at 4:15 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.