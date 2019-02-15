Preview: Will Petron complete an undefeated tournament?

2018 Season Finishes

Grand Prix: Champion

Invitational: 2nd Place

All-Filipino: Champion

Key Losses: Cherry Ann Rondina (UAAP), Jasmine Alcayde (UAAP), Buding Duremdes (UAAP), Jing Balse-Pabayo (Army)

Key Additions: Denden Lazaro, Anne Esguerra, Toni Rose Basas

Imports: Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell

Key Returnees: Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Ces Molina, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma

Head Coach: Cesael “Shaq” Delos Santos

Can the Petron machine be slowed down?

Talk about volleyball dynasties, the Blaze Spikers will definitely crack the list. Just when they are at the top of their game, they even got better by adding former Cocolife and Ateneo libero Denden Lazaro. Signed to fill in the void left by Ria Duremdes who will be playing for FEU in the UAAP, her addition will help players such as Bernadeth Pons with their receptions and digging.

Head Coach Shaq Delos Santos, who is on his third year as Petron Blaze Spikers head coach, is certainly having a good problem with all the talent he is mentoring. With last year’s All-Filipino Cup MVP Rhea Dimaculangan, Best Opposite Spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Ces Molina and Remy Palma forming a formidable starting rotation with Lazaro, you’d be hard-pressed to find a hole in their game.

Making their return to the Blaze Spikers camp are high scoring imports Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell. Niemer, who played for Petron during the 2016 PSL Grand Prix, is not new to Delos Santos’ system. With her missing out on the 2016 Grand Prix title, revenge will be on the mind of the 29-year old American spiker.

Bell, who replaced import Hillary Hurley during last year’s PSL Grand Prix, is making her second tour of duty and adjusting will not be an issue. Bell averaged 28.3 points in their title series against F2 Logistics and she adds another dimension to an already-dangerous Petron offense.

The Petron Blaze Spikers will be one of the favorites to win the 2019 PSL Grand Prix given their overwhelming firepower and impeccable defense. They came close to completing being undefeated in last year’s All-Filipino Conference. Will this be the tournament wherein they complete the feat? They are threatening to have another crack at it.