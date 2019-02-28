Petron Blaze Spikers not taking challengers lightly

The Petron Blaze Spikers are not taking any risks in their bid to win back-to-back PSL Grand Prix titles. With this, Head Coach Shaq Delos Santos is looking at all games as must-wins.

Complacency can make or break the team according to Delos Santos. “Hindi kami pwede maging complacent o kaya makuntento lalo na first round pa lang, nagtitinginan pa lang yan. Iba na kapag second round, bakbakan na yan.” said the Philippine Women’s National Team mentor.

The former FEU Lady Tamaraws mentor knows that the players have to push themselves even harder because the challenges get tougher every game. “So mas magiging mahirap pa ang pagdadaanan namin so kailangan pa namin mag double time or triple time pa. Sa ngayon work hard pa talaga kasi hindi madaling magmaintain ng ganyang team lalo na kung magpapabaya ka rin.”

With a roster of imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer joining 2018 PSL All-Filipino MVP Rhea Dimaculangan, 2018 PSL AFC Best Opposite Spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Ces Molina, Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons and libero Denden Lazaro, this stacked Blaze Spikers team is a tough team to defeat given their depth at all positions.

But for Delos Santos, he knows each team targets win each game as if it is their last. That’s the mentality that Petron’s players and coaches also have. “Siyempre lahat ng teams ang target is to win each game and kami rin ganyan din ang target namin so kailangan magtrabaho talaga.”

The hard work is paying off as the five-time PSL champions are yet to drop a set in their games against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters, Generika Ayala Lifesavers, and Foton Tornadoes.

As every team paints a bullseye on their backs, the Petron Blaze Spikers will continue to have their feet on the gas pedal and give it their best. Strong they may be on paper, they remain to have a chip on their shoulder that the championship can be taken away from them.