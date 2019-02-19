Petron Blaze Spikers dominate PLDT Home Fibr

After overhauling a deficit in the first set, the Petron Blaze Spikers opened their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign in dominating fashion over the PLDT Home Fibr.

With imports Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell on board, it seems that the squad of Coach Shaq delos Santos did not miss a beat from the PSL All-Filipino Conference as they came back from a 13-7 hole to eventually tie the first set. PLDT fought fiercely until the score was 19-19 but Petron scored six unanswered points to finish the set at 25-19. Bell made the winning point with a spike from Zone 4 that was not dug by Home Fibr libero Lizlee Ann Pantone.

The second set was all Blaze Spikers. They started the set 5-0 and grew the lead to as much as 14 points, 22-8. Carmela Tunay brought the defending PSL Grand Prix champions to set point and a kill block by Mika Reyes ended the set for Petron at 25-9. Aside from PLDT Home Fibr having more unforced errors in the set (9-5), Petron limited them to only four attack points in set two.

The deciding set followed the same script as Petron blazed with a 6-1 run from a slight 4-3 edge to build a 10-4 lead and never looked back. Bell brought the Blaze Spikers to set point at 24-9 but PLDT extended the match by getting two straight points. However, Anne Esguerra ended the set and the match with a quick attack from the middle courtesy of Angelica Legacion’s set.

Niemer and Bell are declared Players of the Game. Niemer had nine attack points, three blocks, and two aces while Bell contributed 14 attacks and a block. Petron dominated in spikes (32-20), blocks (8-2), and service aces (11-2). The Blaze Spikers only had 14 total errors as compared for PLDT’s 24.

When asked about the value of getting a victory in the first game, Bell responded “It’s so important. It’s the beginning of the journey. It’s the beginning of everyone getting together so it’s very important for us.”

Meanwhile, the returning import is confident of their connection with their local teammates. “Chemistry was great. It was really good. I was getting a little jittery a bit and I felt the whole support of the team and Steph was always talking to me and all of the girls are always talking to me. we felt great and the vibe was great.”

On the other hand, Niemer mentioned that pulling together helped them overcome the early jitters. “We started off a little shaky. But I think we picked up our communication and we just stayed strong as a team. We never counted ourselves out even though we were down in the first (set). We just kept fighting and that’s pretty special about our team,” she added.

But as dominant as their performance is, Niemer knows that there still are things that they can work on. “I think our passing can always imporve. We can always be in system a little bit more. But I think it’s a great starting point for us. I’m excited to see how farther along we can go.”