Nikolle Del Rio to replace Reyes as Generika Ayala Lifesavers import

Cuban national team player Lisbet Arredondo Reyes was set to make her PSL debut for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. However, her stint in the Philippines was barred by visa issues. Thus, team management has decided to enlist the service of Brazilian wing spiker Nikolle Del Rio for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. The announcement was made via the team’s official Twitter account courtest of an earlier report by VolleyNationPH.

This was also retweeted by team manager Allyn Sta. Maria.

The 6′ 0″ Del Rio has extensive overseas playing experience. She has suited up for Pallavolo Aragona (Italy) in 2005-06, Vakifbank (Turkey) in 2006-07, AEK Athens (Greece) in 2010-11, Modal Charleroi Volley (Belgium) in 2015-16, and Dinamo Bucaresti (Romania) in 2018-19. The 35-year-old open hitter also had a second stint in Italy for Life Volley Milano in 2008-09.

But most of her professional volleyball career happened in her home country. She suited up for Sesc/Rio De Janeiro from 2001-2003 before transferring to Osasco/Audax where she played until 2005. Her other Brazilian club teams include Flamengo (2005-06), EC Pinheiros (2007-08), Sport Recife (2009-10), Volei Futuro (2011-12), Maranhao Volei (2013-15), Sao Caetano Esporte Clube (2016-17), and Sesi Sao Paolo (2017-18).

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers will be her 16th club in 18-year career and she will be teaming up with Azerbaijan’s Kseniya Kocyigit. They will be reinforcing a team on the rise with players such as PSL All Filipino Conference 2nd Best Outside Hitter Patty Orendain, PSL AFC 1st Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses, Fiola Ceballos, and team captain Angeli Araneta.

The PSL Grand Prix 2019 will commence on February 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Check out some of Del Rio’s highlights here: